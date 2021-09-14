CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Star Trek Extended Design Universe

By Emily Jense n
The Star Trek franchise has produced one of the most comprehensive universes ever seen in pop culture, with a dedicated fan base ready to swoop in on any inconsistencies. But there is one thing many Trekkies can agree upon: they would like to own and drink out of Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s tea cup (hot Earl Grey tea optional). And they can: His preferred drinking vessel, used not only throughout The Next Generation (1987-1994), but also by Captain Kathryn Janeway on Voyager (1995-2001) and of course the modern iteration of Picard (2020-present), is not a manufactured prop, but Carsten Jorgensen’s Bistro Cup designed for Bodum in 1974. Though out of production, the cup is available from second-hand sellers like Etsy, where it is often conveniently labeled the Picard cup.

