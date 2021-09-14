Woman, child almost shot Monday night

Portland police are also investigating a second shooting where 21 cartridge casings were recovered.

A woman driver and her child were almost hit by a stray bullet in one of two late Monday shootings being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau.

According to police, just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 13, officers responded to Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Boulevard for a report of multiple shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire.

During an investigation, officers learned a bullet went through the windshield of a passing car and barely missed the driver and her child. Two vehicles hit by gunfire and 26 shell cases were found.

No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-256082.

Later, at 10:57 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Northeast Emerson Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located evidence of gunfire. A total of six vehicles were struck by gunfire and 21 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

There have been no reported injuries as a result of this shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case 21-256147.

The shootings follow an early Sunday, Sept. 12, shooting along a short stretch of Northeast 95th Avenue between Wygant and Prescott streets, where more than 130 shell casings were recovered. No one was hurt, although vehicles and apartments were hit.