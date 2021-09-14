CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Governor Reynolds sets special session for redistricting

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
(Des Moines) Today, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation convening a special legislative session on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The purpose of the special session will be to consider and enact a plan of legislative and congressional redistricting in accordance with the framework set forth in chapter 42 of the Iowa Code.

