Governor Reynolds sets special session for redistricting

(Adair) The Combined City/School Election will be Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Voter pre-registration deadline is 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021. Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another registered voter in the precinct, 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by 12:00 p.m. (noon), November 8, 2021. Election Day Registrant attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit: https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone (641) 743-2546. Voters may request an absentee ballot from the Auditor’s Office. Voters may vote in the office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning October 13, 2021 or they may request a ballot be mailed to them. The deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed is 5:00 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021. The last day to vote absentee in the Auditor’s Office is Monday, November 1, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Polls will open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day November 2, 2021.

STUART, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO