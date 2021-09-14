CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmelo Anthony on the Lakers: 'We Old as Hell'

By Liam McKeone
 7 days ago

The NBA season will start in a month and a half, which means we're in the final stages of the countdown to seeing whatever the Los Angeles Lakers are going to look like on the basketball court. L.A.'s grand experiment this offseason is equal parts bizarre and fascinating. It goes against everything we know about how to succeed in modern basketball, but the talent is undeniable.

Russell Westbrook. LeBron James. Carmelo Anthony. DeAndre Jordan. Dwight Howard. Rajon Rondo. Trevor Ariza. In 2012, this is maybe the greatest team of all time. In 2021? It is truly anybody's guess.

Carmelo appeared on First Take today to discuss his new team with Stephen A. Smith. He put it best: the Lakers are "old as hell."

It really will be fascinating to watch. Three-point shooting, the crux around which the modern game revolves, will be in extremely short supply. But the collective basketball IQ of everybody on the roster is extremely high. LeBron has a long history of making it work with his teammates regardless of skillset. Maybe it works! Maybe they crash and burn! None of us know, and that's the beauty of it all.

