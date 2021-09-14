California Healthline Daily Edition

It’s Election Day: After more than a year of debate, protests and lawsuits over covid lockdowns, homelessness, the climate and other major concerns, the election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is here. It’s possible Californians will not know the outcome of the race before the day is through. Every active, registered voter in California, about 22 million, received a mail ballot for the recall election. As of Monday evening, more than 7.5 million ballots had been returned. Early votes heavily favored Newsom. Voters must postmark their ballots by today, but county elections officials can receive and count votes up to seven days after the election. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.