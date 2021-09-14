CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Healthline Daily Edition

californiahealthline.org
 8 days ago

It’s Election Day: After more than a year of debate, protests and lawsuits over covid lockdowns, homelessness, the climate and other major concerns, the election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is here. It’s possible Californians will not know the outcome of the race before the day is through. Every active, registered voter in California, about 22 million, received a mail ballot for the recall election. As of Monday evening, more than 7.5 million ballots had been returned. Early votes heavily favored Newsom. Voters must postmark their ballots by today, but county elections officials can receive and count votes up to seven days after the election. Read more from The Sacramento Bee.

californiahealthline.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Reuters

Haitian migrants flown from border as pressure builds on Biden

CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States were on Wednesday preparing to fly more Haitian migrants away from chaotic U.S.-Mexico border camps, as pressure mounted on U.S. President Joe Biden to stop expulsions of Haitians to their poor, disaster-hit homeland. U.S. authorities have deported more...
IMMIGRATION
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Gavin Newsom
CNN

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Monday tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine works well in children ages 5 to 11. It's now discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is also on the board of Pfizer who may not have direct knowledge but who certainly has the basis to make an informed guess, says kids 5 and older could be getting Covid-19 shots by the end of October.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy