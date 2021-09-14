CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO

Mountain Mail
 8 days ago

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of August 2021, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.

