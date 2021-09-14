Belmont University celebrates new $180M performing arts center

Belmont University is celebrating the dedication of its new performing arts center on Tuesday.

The $180 million venue will be honored with two events, a morning ribbon cutting and an invite-only concert at night.

"Fashioned after traditional European opera houses, the new hall adds another diamond to Music City’s ring of world-class venues as it caters to diverse audiences with major concerts, plays, operas, dance, musical theater and other performances while also supplying Belmont’s nationally renowned arts students with a unique learning and performance environment," the university said in a release.

The venue has 1,700 seats and is 150,000 square feet. Belmont said the center was designed with the vision to be the best performance venue on any college campus in the world.

"Partnerships with local arts organizations -including previously announced performances by the Nashville Opera and Nashville Ballet - will be an integral aspect of the facility’s identity, as Belmont seeks for the center to be shared with the city and surrounding region as a center for artistic storytelling, inspiration and celebration," the university said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at 10 a.m. and included tours of the building. According to the university, Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones, Board of Trustees Chair Milton Johnson, Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. President and CEO Butch Spyridon joined the ceremony along with guest speakers and honorees.