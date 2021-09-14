CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

After Another Brief Pause, Twitter Restarts Its Profile Verification Process

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmfqS_0bvnBsHj00
Source: picture alliance / Getty

Twitter just can’t seem to get its own verification process right, the company hopes the third time will be the charm.

Twitter first relaunched its verification process back in May much to the excitement of those who have been trying to get that highly-coveted blue check next to their Twitter handles. The social media company claimed that it had been working on the process for months and ushered in a new policy that provided more clarity to the process based on feedback the company received from users. Well, Twitter’s verification process still was still a mess and once again was put on hold but has since been relaunched once again.

The Verge reports Twitter decided to halt the process after “numerous cases of genuinely notable and influential figures going unverified.” This writer has tried numerous times to get verified but has failed numerous times so you can insert the Isiah Thomas meme from The Last Dance, cause we have no clue what that criteria is at all.

According to Twitter in order to qualify to receive a blue check your account must fit the criteria in these six categories:

  • Government
  • Companies, brands, and organizations
  • News organizations and journalists
  • Entertainment
  • Sports and gaming
  • Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Also, your account must be “authentic, notable, and active,” according to Twitter’s initial blog post.

Whatever the case, Twitter hopes this will clear up any confusion (it hasn’t) when undergoing the process which can now be accessed again by navigating through your account’s Account Information hub.

We wish you good luck on your journey to get a blue check.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
Business Insider

'Sports Illustrated' model sues Twitter for $10 million, accusing its algorithm of contributing to copyright infringement

"Sports Illustrated" model Genevieve Morton has sued Twitter over unauthorized photo use. Morton accused the tech company of contributing to copyright infringement. The lawsuit was one of two that Morton has filed against the tech giant. A "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model alleged that Twitter's algorithm contributed to copyright infringement by...
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Twitter apes Reddit with the launch of its ‘Communities’ feature

Twitter is addictive, and you can spend hours on it. But it’s hard to focus on one topic when your timeline could be talking about movies, news, and horrible food opinions at the same time. To address that, the firm is rolling out a feature called Communities — think of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verge#Isiah#Entertainment Sports#Account Information
marketresearchtelecast.com

Twitter also tests reactions with emojis on its posts

If at the beginning of the week we saw how WhatsApp was already beginning to test the reactions with emojis in the messages in the purest style of Facebook, now it’s twitter which also joins this trend to which we are already very accustomed and which is sure to be welcomed by users of the microblogging network.
INTERNET
SlashGear

Twitter verifications return again for users who really want a blue badge

Around one month after its most recent pause, Twitter has once again opened back up its public verifications tool, allowing anyone with a Twitter account to apply for their own small blue badge. Not all users will see the option to apply for verification initially, though Twitter notes anyone who doesn’t yet see the option should keep checking.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Twitter is once again opening the floodgates for verification requests

Twitter has a storied history with its verification program. From verifying bots to verifying (and removing verification) from white supremacists, that coveted blue checkmark brings confusion every time the company opens and closes the program. Now, after pulling back the reins in August, the company has announced that it is...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
techgig.com

Twitter resumes verification; How to get 'verified' blue tick

Social media giant Twitter is once again accepting requests for verification of blue badge. "We're back to rolling out access to request a blue badge. If you're planning to apply and don't yet have access, keep checking your account settings. Thanks for sticking with us," the officials posted on the company's official Twitter account.
INTERNET
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Twitter brings back (again) application for verification

Another week, another round of you can be verified once again on Twitter. Well, probably until something goes wrong again. Just last month they stopped the verification process for the nth time after it mistakenly gave the blue check mark to a fake account of a popular author. This time they’re back to “rolling out access to request for a blue badge”. But it seems not everyone will be able to apply just yet for some reason so you’ll have to wait for it to appear in your account settings.
INTERNET
Android Headlines

Twitter Reopens Its Account Verification Program… Again

Twitter’s account verification program has been a stop-start affair recently. The latest news is that the company is once again accepting new applications for the ‘blue tick’ verified badge. It had paused the rollout of this option last month. “We’re back to rolling out access to request a blue badge,”...
INTERNET
ABC 4

UPDATE: Access to Twitter resumes following brief outage

(ABC4) – As of 1 p.m. MT, Twitter appears to be back up for the hundreds of users who reported problems accessing the platform on Monday. Users began reporting troubles accessing Twitter at around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Some were even greeted by a ‘this page is down’ screen, like the one seen below.
INTERNET
Derrick

El Salvador president changes Twitter profile to 'dictator'

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s bitcoin-pushing president apparently changed his Twitter profile description to “dictator” Monday, in what might be an ironic comment on last week’s protests against him. The office of President Nayib Bukele did not respond to requests for comment on the profile change, but...
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports

Facebook on Tuesday fired back after a series of withering Wall Street Journal reports that the company failed to keep users safe, with the social media giant noting an increase in staff and spending on battling abuses. A series of recent Wall Street Journal reports said the company knew its Instagram photo sharing tool was hurting teenage girls' mental health, and that its moderation system had a double standard allowing VIPs to skirt rules.
INTERNET
Variety

Twitter to Pay $809.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Alleging Jack Dorsey, Others Misled Investors

Twitter disclosed a binding agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit, under which the social network will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading user-engagement info to investors. The original lawsuit, filed in 2016 by a Twitter shareholder, alleged Dorsey and others including former CEO Dick Costolo and board member Evan Williams hid facts about Twitter’s slowing user growth while they sold their personal stock holdings “for hundreds of millions of dollars in insider profits.” The complaint alleged the company was tracking daily active users (DAUs) as the primary indicator of Twitter’s user engagement by early 2015 but didn’t reveal...
BUSINESS
Indy100

‘Influencer’ demanded free picnic for her and 10 friends and then asks caterer to pay HER $200 for privilege

There’s no indication that the saturation of social media and influencer advertising will be slowing down anytime soon. While some companies are more than happy to provide a free service for exposure in return, others may perceive the requests as self-entitled and overstepping the line.One popular Reddit thread, titled, ‘I’ll charge you to do something for me’, sent users into an uproar after a small-business owner shared a shocking screenshot of a back-and-forth between herself and the influencer.The unidentified ‘influencer’ initiated the conversation with the picnic setup company in a seemingly innocent compliment, “Hey! I literally love your picnic...
REDDIT
The Independent

Climber receives apology after inappropriate images of her shown on TV

The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) apologised to climber Johanna Farber after inappropriate images of her were shown during the World Championships in Moscow.It was reported last week that the event’s broadcaster aired a close-up replay of the Austrian athlete’s bottom during the boulder semi-final.In a statement, the IFSC wrote: “The IFSC condemns the objectification of the human body and will take further action in order for it to stop, and to protect the athletes.“After meeting with representatives of the Austrian team, IFSC President Marco Scolaris issued the following comment: ‘How many times will things have to be done...
ENTERTAINMENT
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy