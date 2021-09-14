CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forget a ticket, just lend a hand: Amazon brings palm swiping tech to concert venues

By KGNS Staff
kgns.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The next time you go to a concert in Denver all you’ll need is your palms to get through the front gates. Amazon says it is bringing its palm recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver and it will be at other venues in the coming months.

denverite.com

Amazon’s palm reading technology will let some Red Rocks concert-goers gain entry by scanning their hands

Red Rocks is getting into the biometric scanning game. Digital ticketing company AXS, which provides online ticketing services for hundreds of live venues, announced Tuesday that it would be rolling out self-service ticketing pedestals using Amazon’s palm-scanning technology at its venues, starting with Red Rocks. Attendees of Tuesday’s Alison Wonderland concert were the first to be able to try the new service, which allows fans to enter the park with a quick swipe of their palm.
TECHNOLOGY
this song is sick

Red Rocks Implements Palm-Swiping Tech for Concert Entry

You are now able to use a scan of your palm to get into Red Rocks concerts. The venue implemented a new system this Tuesday, created by Amazon, which can recognize your palmprint and approve you for entry. Instead of fumbling with your phone and using sometimes frustrating mobile apps, you would simply place your palm over a device. Concertgoers only need to sign up once, and then they can use their palm to get into all shows and events at the venue if they have purchased a ticket. — The technology is calledAmazon One, and this is the first time it’s being used outside of their physical stores, where customers can pay for groceries by swiping their palms. For those worried about privacy, Amazon claims that the biometric data is stored in a secure part of its cloud and that users can ask for the information to be deleted at any time.
CELL PHONES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Amazon palm tech to be employed at venues

NEW YORK – Your palm could soon be your ticket into a concert. Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and it will be available at other venues in the coming months. It's the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will...
BUSINESS
MassLive.com

Palm-recognition technology from Amazon could be your ticket into events in the future

Your palm could soon be your ticket into a concert. Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and it will be available at other venues in the coming months. It’s the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used outside some of Amazon’s stores, where shoppers can pay for groceries and snacks by swiping their palms.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Amazon brings its palm-scanning tech to live music venue Red Rocks

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Your palm could soon be your ticket into a concert. Amazon says it is bringing its palm-recognition technology to the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver and it will be available at other venues in the coming months. It’s the first time the technology, called Amazon One, will be used outside some of Amazon’s stores, where shoppers can pay for groceries and snacks by swiping their palms.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AXS to Bring Amazon One Palm Recognition Service to Ticketing Industry

In an Industry First, Amazon One Will Be Added to AXS’ Mobile Ticketing Pedestals,. Allowing Fans to Enter Live Sports and Music Events Using Their Palm;. AXS, a pioneer in identity-based ticketing technology, announced that the company is adding the Amazon One palm recognition service to its proprietary contactless ticketing pedestals, allowing fans to scan their palms to enter live entertainment events. Amazon One will first be offered by Amazon at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver starting today, where AXS will deploy the first stand-alone ticketing pedestals including Amazon One, with additional Amazon One enabled venues planned to come in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Today In Retail: Amazon Brings Contactless Technology to Entertainment Venues; Salesforce Partners With FedEx on Logistics Tools for eCommerce

In today’s top retail news, Amazon is partnering with ticketing company AXS to bring its palm scanning technology to live entertainment events, while Salesforce and FedEx are working together on a set of tools to help eCommerce merchants keep up with consumer demand for fast, free shipping. Also, CarParts.com is seeing record sales as it updates its digital experience, and virtual sales assistants are building the relationships that chatbots cannot.
BUSINESS
theridgewoodblog.net

Amazon bringing cashierless ‘Just Walk Out’ tech to two Whole Foods stores

Amazon, Amazon Go cashierless convenience store, cashierless, Grocery Shopping, Whole Foods stores. Ridgewood NJ, Ever since Amazon opened its first Amazon Go cashierless convenience store to the public at the start of 2018, its executives have been brushing off questions about whether they planned to introduce the same technology to Whole Foods.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
progressivegrocer.com

Whole Foods Market Launching Amazon's Just Walk Out Tech

Amazon is wasting no time in its effort to scale its cashier-less technology. The company announced Wednesday that it is rolling out Just Walk Out (JWO) shopping at two Whole Foods Market stores. Located in Washington, D.C.’s Glover Park neighborhood and Sherman Oaks, Calif., the stores are expected to open within the next year. The stores will offer JWO cashier-less checkout lanes and self-checkout lanes but not traditional checkout lanes. Shoppers who want to check out with a Whole Foods Market Team Member will need to check out at the Customer Service desk.
ECONOMY
