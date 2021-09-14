CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Nine Perfect Strangers Isn't the Show I Expected, and That's a Great Thing

By Jim Vorel
Paste Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you know many TV and film writers, you’re probably aware that they can be a cynical bunch. The longer a person has been doing this, in fact, the more dismissive they may very well be toward new movies or shows that look at all familiar or derivative—it just gets harder and harder over time to summon up the enthusiasm to watch hours of similar programming when you feel like you inevitably have a sense of how it’s all going to turn out. This kind of genre literacy is helpful for examining the TV or film landscape in a broader way, but it can simultaneously suck the simple pleasures out of the evening ritual of hunkering down with a new favorite show.

www.pastemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Manny Jacinto
washingtonnewsday.com

Masha’s True Intentions Are Revealed in Episode 6 of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

Masha’s True Intentions Are Revealed in Episode 6 of “Nine Perfect Strangers.”. In Nine Perfect Strangers, things are starting to get out of hand, but the objectives of the guests at Tranquillum House are also becoming obvious. While some visitors struggle with their higher medication dosage, others make new friends...
TV SERIES
Domino

Why the Luxurious Linen Bedding From Nine Perfect Strangers Is Worth the Splurge

In the fictional world of TV’s Nine Perfect Strangers, everything that takes place at Masha’s (played by Nicole Kidman) holistic wellness retreat revolves around intention—from the daily smoothies down to the timed meditation sessions. Another detail she clearly put thought into? The zen-looking bedding. It turns out the set in question is Flocca linen from Hale Mercantile Co. So not only can you rent the luxurious villa in real life (yes, it’s actually an Airbnb outside of Byron Bay, Australia), you can re-create Tranquilium House’s cloudlike setup, except you can take the hallucinations and restless slumber part out of the equation.
INTERIOR DESIGN
cartermatt.com

Nine Perfect Strangers episode 7 preview: The last before finale

Next week Nine Perfect Strangers episode 7 will arrive on Hulu, and all signs suggest that it’s going to be weird. Very weird. After all, what would this show be if it wasn’t?. As we prepare for this upcoming episode, it still feels like there’s so much more that we...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Michael Shannon Explains This Week’s Most Heartbreaking Scene

There have been many gut punches in the first six episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers, from cat-fishing exes to murdered goats. But few have been as deeply sad as the slow unraveling of the Marconi family. Ahead of “Motherlode”, Decider spoke to Michael Shannon, the actor behind Napoleon, about the shifting blame for their tragic loss between his character and Asher Keddie’s Heather. Warning: Discussion of suicide ahead.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Perfect Strangers#Cat And Mouse#Hulu#Tranquillum House
Distractify

Will Delilah Leave Tranquillum House? 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Viewers Believe She's Ready to Jump Ship

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Nine Perfect Strangers novel. The intrigue surrounding Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers comes from its perfectly crafted concept: A crew of nine strangers comes together to face their demons at a wellness retreat, Tranquillum House. The Hulu original is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.
TV SERIES
Collider

Samara Weaving on 'Nine Perfect Strangers' and Shooting Some of the Wilder Moments

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through Nine Perfect Strangers Episode 6, “Motherlode.”]. Adapted by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth from the book by best-selling author Liane Moriarty (Big Little Lies), the Hulu original series Nine Perfect Strangers follows a group of folks who have left the stress of their lives behind to unwind, as they spend ten days at a health and wellness resort. As part of their retreat, Masha (Nicole Kidman) has promised them a path to mind and body healing, if they give themselves over to her mission, which has more in store for them than they ever could have bargained for. The series also stars Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.
TV SERIES
studybreaks.com

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Is a Beautifully Disturbing Dive Into the Human Psyche

Based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, the miniseries “Nine Perfect Strangers” follows a group of troubled individuals to Tranquillum House, a mysterious wellness retreat that is rumored to deliver miraculous results. Despite what the title implies, these people are far from perfect. Francis (Melissa McCarthy) is a...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

Clickbait and Nine Perfect Strangers are perpetuating the same old story about sad, lonely women

"Netflix's Clickbait and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers don't seem to share a lot on the surface — the former is a twisty thriller about a local family man's apparent death-by-viral-video; the latter is a psychedelic mystery set at a creepy wellness resort," says Kylie Cheung. "But they do have one thing in common: the portrayal of hapless, pathetic single women as the victims of predatory online catfishing. Fictionalized catfishing storylines can make for such compelling storytelling that onscreen portrayals of this phenomenon are almost the 'clickbait' of streaming these days. Real-life catfishing on dating sites is the subject of MTV's beloved reality show, Catfish, in which its hosts travel across the country helping everyday, unsuspecting Americans decipher whether their online suitors are who they say they are. Part of the timeless allure of onscreen depictions of catfishing is the opportunity to present what we see in Clickbait and Nine Perfect Strangers — the pitiful spectacle of sad, often crazy, lonely single women being deceived in their desperation for companionship."
TV SERIES
Elle

Bobby Cannavale Goes Full Fabio in Nine Perfect Strangers This Week

All is not well in Tranquilum. The guests at the mysterious luxury wellness resort—aka the stomping grounds for Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers—came for healing and transformation, but what they got were unnerving drug trips under a suspicious guru (Nicole Kidman’s Masha). And, as we witnessed in the last episode, the hallucinations are only getting more intense.
TV SERIES
Paste Magazine

Finding Alice: Keeley Hawes Finds Dark Humor at the Edge of Loss on Acorn TV

I’ve been watching episodes of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries on Acorn TV with a friend recently, a weekly ritual of comforting programming that has been a balm in These Times. Last week as we flipped over to the latest 1920s-set Australian detecting adventure, she asked, “so what else is good on Acorn?” My sincere reply was “I think you’d like anything on it.” (We have a more detailed answer here). Acorn TV is like an expanded version of what used to be primarily the domain of PBS: British import shows (although there are also Canadian, Australian, and general European series). For the most part they’re fairly light and short, a placidly pleasant mix of crime dramas and comedies and primarily character-driven series. It doesn’t house zeitgeist titles, but all the same, the catalogue is unified by a general tone of TV shows that calmly wash over you. If you like one or more of its series, you’ll probably like the rest.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy