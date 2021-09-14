CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man facing kidnapping, assault charges in connection with ‘traumatic’ incident in Boston to appear in court

By Brooke Coupal
whdh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - A California man facing kidnapping and assault charges in connection with a “traumatic” incident in Boston is expected to appear in court Tuesday. Raihan Chowdhury, 26, was arraigned on Aug. 26 in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and numerous firearms charges, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

