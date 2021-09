An injury-accident was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at northbound I-435 at State Avenue, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper’s report. A Chevrolet Colorado truck was northbound on I-435 exiting to State Avenue when it went off the roadway, down the embankment, up the embankment, vaulted, rolled over and came to rest on the east side of the ramp from State Avenue, according to the trooper’s report.