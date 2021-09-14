CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Righton on putting together ABBA’s new live band: “They had to be as good as the originals”

By Andrew Trendell
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Klaxons member James Righton has spoken to NME about the process of finding the members of ABBA‘s new live band, as well as revealing how it has helped shape his own new music. : The ABBA ‘Voyage’ producers on what to expect from the “magical space circus” live show.

ABBA had no nerves ahead of comeback

ABBA didn't show "any nerves" during the first recording of their new album 'Voyage'. The 'Waterloo' hitmakers - comprised of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - are set to release their first album in 40 years on November 1 but, despite the pressure to pull out a showstopping comeback, they weren't riddled with anxiety when they stepped back into the studio for the first time as a foursome.
Klaxons keyboardist James Righton reveals his role in forming ABBA reunion band

James Righton, founding keyboardist of nu-rave pioneers Klaxons, has revealed his role in helping ABBA form their 10-piece reunion band. Righton – who recently dropped a new single of his own, the Soulwax-assisted ‘Release Party’ – shared the tidbit on Instagram over the weekend, posting a photo of himself and ABBA member Benny Andersson working together in a Swedish studio.
EXCLUSIVE: 'They're using holograms to hide their flaws!' Eve Graham from The New Seekers - the band who 'inspired' ABBA - weighs in on their tour and rules out her own reunion

One of the two female lead singers of the British pop group said to have inspired ABBA is not herself seeking a reunion and discussed the band's upcoming tour. Eve Graham from Perthshire, now 78, shared vocals with Lyn Paul, now 72, in The New Seekers - also comprising Peter Doyle, Paul Layton and Marty Kristian - who had a string of international hits in the early 1970s.
ABBA’s 10 Greatest Hits

Swedish pop quartet ABBA has sold nearly 400 million albums throughout its 50-year history. Formed in the late ’60s, the first ABBA songs were written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, who met in 1966 before Anni-Frid Lyngstad (also known as Frida) and Agnetha Fältskog completed the lineup in 1969. Their name is an acronym of the first initial in each of their given names. They released eight albums from 1972 through 1981, two years before the foursome, and now-divorced couples of Fältskog and Ulvaeus and Lyngstad and Andersson went on a nearly 40-year “hiatus.”
Review: The Band CAMINO’s new album is honest and unguarded

The Band CAMINO is one of those low-key indie pop-rock bands that takes the words — or lyrics — right out of your mouth when it comes to the different phases of love and life. The band released their new self-titled debut album on Sept. 10, and I was intrigued.
Hey, Let’s Get the Band Back Together – The Dark Side Story

Back in 1968, 1969 and 1970 in Helena, there was only one rock and roll band that won all three local ‘Battle of the Bands’ competitions, and that was the Dark Side. Featuring Tom Hanson on bass and vocals, Michael Knight on lead guitar and vocals, Rick Pyfer on keyboards and Pete Wall on drums, the Dark Side went on to the Montana State Battle of the Bands competition in Bozeman and took third place.
Band’s new album created during pandemic shutdown

The internationally celebrated Belgian band Slow Crush has revealed details about its upcoming sophomore album, “Hush,” set for release on Oct. 22 via Quiet Panic. The album’s first single and title track is now streaming everywhere. Watch the video, directed and produced by Bobby Pook, at https://youtu.be/cVt4NfPDiu8. “Hush” radiates moonlit...
The story of ABBA in 15 classic songs

When ABBA quietly split up in 1982, amid crumbling personal relationships in the band, it seemed unlikely that they would ever make music together again. Choosing to bow out on a high, the Swedish pop icons made a conscious decision to disappear from the limelight while they were still in their prime – and left fans with both fond memories of their shimmering shoulder-pads, and an unmatched stream of timeless hits.
New Tori Amos Studio Album, ‘Ocean to Ocean,’ Due Next Month

Tori Amos will release a new studio album called “Ocean to Ocean” on October 29, 2021 via Decca Records, the company announced Monday morning. Described as “an emotional record,” the new album has the pandemic and the attack on the Capitol as touchstones, leading to “a return to the kind of introspection she recognized from her 1992 debut album, ‘Little Earthquakes.’” Amos says in the announcement, “This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them. Thankfully when you’ve lived long enough, you can recognize you’re not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you...
Our Top 10 Hard Rock Bands Of The 1970s

There’s just something about the raw energy of hard rock that really gets the blood flowing. Buzzing guitars, pounding drums, and screaming vocals combine to create some of the best, most heart-pounding music you’ll ever hear. Whether it was The Stooges searching and destroying in the ’60s or Guns n’ Roses welcoming us to the jungle in the ’80s, there’s no party like a hard rock party.
Good 4 Olivia Rodrigo, Who Had Her First Live Show on Saturday

Olivia Rodrigo has played some of the most famous venues around: the BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena, the Barclays Center for the VMAs, and Saturday Night Live’s Studio 8H. But these were all performances at televised awards shows, not concerts in their own right. On Saturday, Rodrigo finally performed her first set in front of a live audience, as part of the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Rodrigo began with the SOUR album opener “brutal” before performing “jealousy, jealousy.” “This is a really special day for me because this is sort of like my first show. I’m just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this, so thank you so much,” she told the crowd before launching into “drivers license,” “traitor,” and her closer, “good 4 u.” And to anyone who says Rodrigo isn’t really punk, just look at this fistfight that broke out in the crowd during “drivers license.” That’s hardcore.
Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl Unveils ‘Storyteller’ Book Tour Dates

Apparently concerts, albums, documentaries, writing songs with Mick Jagger, VMA honors and writing books aren’t enough to keep the indefatigable Dave Grohl busy: Now he’s doing a book tour. Later this month and next, Grohl will undertake an extremely limited run of intimate evenings that’ll see (and hear) him bring his first book to life: “The Storyteller –Tales of Life and Music,” which is described as “a collection of memories of a life lived loud,” is out October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. Tickets for the tour on sale now. The book ranges from his formative years on the DC...
