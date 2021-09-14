James Righton on putting together ABBA’s new live band: “They had to be as good as the originals”

Olivia Rodrigo has played some of the most famous venues around: the BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena, the Barclays Center for the VMAs, and Saturday Night Live’s Studio 8H. But these were all performances at televised awards shows, not concerts in their own right. On Saturday, Rodrigo finally performed her first set in front of a live audience, as part of the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Rodrigo began with the SOUR album opener “brutal” before performing “jealousy, jealousy.” “This is a really special day for me because this is sort of like my first show. I’m just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this, so thank you so much,” she told the crowd before launching into “drivers license,” “traitor,” and her closer, “good 4 u.” And to anyone who says Rodrigo isn’t really punk, just look at this fistfight that broke out in the crowd during “drivers license.” That’s hardcore.

