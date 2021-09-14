CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers march through New York City to protest vaccine mandates

By Luke Gentile
 7 days ago

H undreds of current and former teachers, parents, school staffers, and others marched across New York City 's Brooklyn Bridge on Monday to protest vaccine mandates.

Teachers for Choice organized the demonstration in Foley Square to condemn the vaccine mandates, which the organization claims force teachers either to get vaccinated or lose their jobs.

Marching from the Brooklyn Pier and across the Brooklyn Bridge, protesters carried posters with messages including, "Last years heroes, this years unemployed" and "I call the shots."

PORTLAND POLICE WILL NOT HAVE TO COMPLY WITH VACCINE MANDATE

The protesters can be heard chanting a slur directed toward President Joe Biden in a video posted to Twitter.


"I have lived and worked in this city as a civil servant for 28 years of my life," Amy Carroll, a retired teacher, told PIX11 . "I should be able to make my own health decisions and make a decision that doesn't affect my employment, that doesn't affect my right to go to a restaurant, or a Broadway play, a museum."

Alycia Morell, an educator, said she and others came to protect children from the mandates.

"We're here because of the mandates. Some of us are even vaccinated, but we're fighting the mandate, and we don't want the children to have to be mandated for vaccines — so, we're fighting for everybody, not just ourselves," she said.


Teachers for Choice will reportedly file suit against New York City over Mayor Bill de Blasio's August order that all Department of Education employees must have received the vaccine by Sept. 27.

Wade Willett, a former science teacher, said he does not trust de Blasio or his mandate.

"I submitted my retirement on Aug. 8 because of de Blasio," said Willett. "I had COVID in March of 2020 and I recovered from it, so I felt I'm immune. I'm a science teacher, and they said, 'You're not.'"

The state has imposed some of the most stringent protocols aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. In addition to New York City requiring vaccinations for teachers, the city has mandated proof of vaccination for entry into restaurants and gyms.

New York has had more than 2.2 million cases of COVID-19, and 61.4% of the state's population is fully vaccinated against the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

Comments / 30

Wendy Jones
6d ago

come on teachers need to get it and all should wear masks I don't understand why a parent would not want their child to wear a mask in class do they want their child to get covid and die,????

Arthur F
5d ago

I know a teacher, she swore never to get the vaccine...she caught covid , it went pretty bad, guess what she wished she had done....? go on, take a wild guess...bet you'll get it right...

New Ben & Jerry's flavor pushes defunding police

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's rolled out a new flavor that the liberal company says will aid the "defund the police" movement. The company debuted the new flavor Monday, saying a portion of the profits will supplement Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush 's $10 billion bill to hire social workers to perform some public safety tasks previously handled by police.
The need to examine the life cycles of all energy sources: A closer look at renewable energy disposal

Every source of energy—including fossil fuels, wind and solar power, and nuclear power—have both positive and negative attributes. Often, proponents or opponents of a certain source gloss over, or hype up, specific challenges or benefits in order to promote their favored solution. In order to make informed decisions about which energy sources can meet America’s energy needs, policymakers and the public need to know about the entire life cycle of all energy sources. For example, proponents of fossil fuels often highlight their affordability and reliability, while ignoring the effects of waste disposal or extraction. Likewise, renewable-energy advocates focus on “zero emissions” without considering the materials used in the production of the source or the ultimate disposal of the byproducts or equipment.
