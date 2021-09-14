This week on The Word on Long Beach we recap how the recall effort of Gov. Gavin Newsom came to be and, give some tips on what you need to do to begin your entrepreneurial journey.

Segment 1:59 – The final date to vote in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election is Tuesday, Sept. 14. On Monday, President Joe Biden made a trip to Long Beach to help Newsom stay in office. Those in opposition of the current governor have three main points of contention: crime, homelessness and housing costs and immigration. This week we offer a breakdown of how we got here and offer opinions on what it could mean.

Segment 2 13:32 – Ebony Utley is an author who has written several books ranging from relationship advice and issues with race and entrepreneurship. A lot of us would love to be our own boss one day so, today she joins us to tell us how we can make that first step and, provides links to several resources including:

CSULB Institute

LBACC

Accelerate Uptown

Launch Long Beach

Centrocha

Long Beach SBDC

The post PODCAST: Does Gov. Gavin Newsom deserve to be recalled? appeared first on Long Beach Post .