"Bombs and bullets cannot defend against COVID-19 or its future variants." Who knew! Thanks for clarifying this, Mr. President. Unfortunately, that wasn't the only platitude in President Joe Biden's Tuesday address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. When it came to American leadership on human rights, what the president told the world was quite different from how the president has governed.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO