CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

All of the celebrities who made political statements with their outfits at this year's Met Gala

By Talia Lakritz
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48BoFc_0bvn9qce00
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dan Levy at the Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images ; Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue ; Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff /Getty Images

  • Some attendees chose bold statement looks for this year's Met Gala theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."
  • Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress emblazoned with "tax the rich."
  • Nikkie de Jager wore a look inspired by LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .
In her first Met Gala appearance, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress with "tax the rich" written on it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0nL6_0bvn9qce00
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

The white Brother Vellies dress was strapless and had a tulle mermaid skirt.

"Tax the rich" was written on the back in large red type.

"The medium is the message," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Instagram . "Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds — and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met."

Representative Carolyn B. Maloney wore a dress made of "equal rights for women" pennants.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11NgF4_0bvn9qce00
Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The multicolored dress was covered with a cape made of individual pennants that said "equal rights for women" on them. Maloney also carried a purse that said "ERA YES," voicing support for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment .

It's not the first time Maloney has used her Met Gala outfit to send a message. At the 2019 event, she wore a neon yellow Vassilis Zoulias dress with the firefighter jacket she vowed to wear until the passage of her bill for 9/11 first responders. The Never Forget the Heroes Act became law in July 2019 .

Dan Levy paid tribute to queer love with a custom JW Anderson ensemble that referenced the artwork of AIDS activist David Wojnarowicz.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ql7yG_0bvn9qce00
Dan Levy at the 2021 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The custom outfit looked like it had a globe on the bodice at first glance, but the map forms the shape of two men kissing — an image adapted from Wojnarowicz's work . Levy told Vanity Fair that he intended for the hand-embroidered, hand-beaded outfit to celebrate "queer love and queer visibility."

"I think that has always kind of been what the Met has embodied — doing what you can do to send a message," Levy said. "It's not just clothes, you're celebrating the impact that fashion can have and culture."

Oversized sleeves, pants embroidered with a map, and black boots covered in gold embellishments and flowers completed the look.

Levy paired the outfit with Cartier jewelry.

Megan Rapinoe carried a clutch emblazoned with the message "In Gay We Trust."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EBkJ_0bvn9qce00
Megan Rapinoe attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rapinoe's red suit and blue shirt bedazzled with stars was designed by Sergio Hudson, who designed former first lady Michelle Obama's purple suit for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Nikkie de Jager, better known as NikkieTutorials, wore a look inspired by LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qpk0Y_0bvn9qce00
Nikkie de Jager at the 2021 Met Gala.

Mike Coppola; John Shearer/Getty Images

YouTuber Nikkie de Jager is a beauty guru with over 13 million subscribers. Her teal, flower-adorned gown was inspired by the activist Marsha P. Johnson, she told Emma Chamberlain on the red carpet.

"She was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots, and she was known for saying 'Pay it no mind.' So I'm not paying it any mind," de Jager said. "And she was known for flowers, so here I am."

De Jager came out as a transgender woman in an emotional video in January 2020.

Cara Delevingne made a statement in a custom Maria Grazia for Dior look.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtgLo_0bvn9qce00
Cara Delevingne at the 2021 Met Gala.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Delevingne's white bib top declared "Peg the Patriarchy" in red letters.

The custom outfit was a symbol of women empowerment and sends a message to "stick it to the man," Delevingne told Keke Palmer on Vogue's livestream of the red carpet.

Saweetie wore a Christian Cowan gown featuring two statement capes - one referencing the Black American flag and the other paying tribute to the Filipino flag.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZtV2_0bvn9qce00
Saweetie attends the 2021 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The pink, one-shoulder dress had a dramatic cutout on the center of the bodice that exposed most of her torso. She said the gown had 10 million crystals on it.

"Both the flags draping are the Black American heritage flag and the Filipino flag, because I'm Black and Filipino and that's what makes me an American girl," she told E! News on the red carpet.

Billie Eilish agreed to wear Oscar de la Renta only after they agreed to stop making any clothing with fur.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45VdA1_0bvn9qce00
Billie Eilish attends the 2021 Met Gala.

John Shearer/WireImage

Eilish's peach, off-the-shoulder ball gown had a dramatic train that required five people to carry it in. She paired the dress with Cartier jewelry.

Eilish, who's been vegan for seven years , told The New York Times' Jessica Testa that she was "honored to have been a catalyst" at the fashion house, adding that she was shocked that "wearing fur isn't completely outlawed at this point in 2021."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
primetimer.com

Whoopi Goldberg Relives Her Night at the Met Gala: My Body Was 'Done'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg had quite the night at the Met Gala. This morning on The View, Goldberg relived the highs and lows of her evening, which included one very long trip up the stairs in a purple frock designed by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. While the gown may have been gorgeous, the longtime moderator reminded viewers that beauty is pain as she explained that she was barely able to get up from the table at the end of the event. "My body said, 'You're done. You're just finished,'" joked Goldberg.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Wojnarowicz
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Emma Chamberlain
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Keke Palmer
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Rihanna Is The Queen Of The MET Gala

For her appearance at the 2021 MET Gala, Rihanna stepped out wearing Balenciaga. Her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, was with her. Rihanna is the Queen of both the MET Gala and the festivities that come after fashion’s biggest night. The singer has thrown some of the most epic parties and is expected to throw this year’s hottest, glamorous MET Gala after-party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strapless Dress#Met Museum#The Outfit#The Met Museum Vogue#Lgbtq#Aurorajames#Cfda#Jw Anderson#Vanity Fair#Nikkietutorials#Christian#Black American#Filipino
Cosmopolitan

Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Yes, You Can Actually Watch the 2021 Met Gala This Year—Here’s How

Wondering how, and where, to watch the 2021 Met gala? Well, you’re in luck: Vogue is hosting the only official livestream of the event, which is known as fashion’s biggest night out. Occurring on September 13, the livestream will allow you to be a part of all the action as megawatt celebrities take to the steps of Metropolitan Museum in their finest attire—all with the simple click of a button.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Meghan McCain slams Met Gala glitz: 'Am I allowed to not care?'

Meghan McCain slammed the celebrity participants of the Met Gala Monday for being out of touch with everyday Americans in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of paying thousands of dollars for a table at the swanky soirée, McCain suggested the celebrity attendees should have donated the money to essential workers and food banks. Individual tickets for the event were $35,000 and tables started at $200,000, according to the New York Post. In many cases a brand will host the stars and buy tables.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNN

AOC and Kim Kardashian seize an opportunity

(CNN) — No one should be surprised that a Met Gala with a theme centering on America itself resulted in one of the more contradictory, controversial red carpets the event has ever seen. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala's "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" hosted some attendees...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Upworthy

Billie Eilish and AOC made powerful fashion statements at yesterday's Met Gala

It seems like every year someone makes a splash at the Met Gala with their fashion choices. In 2018 it was Lena Waithe's "queer cape" that enthralled the press and public alike, with its simple but powerful message about inclusivity and LGBTQ rights. In 2016, Emma Watson used that year's technology theme to send a more subtle but equally powerful message about the environment with a dress made entirely from sustainable products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Slate

AOC’s Met Gala Dress Is Not the Statement She Thinks It Is

When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, alongside powerhouse designer Aurora James, walked up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, a noticeable, yet succinct political message blared across the back of her soft, cream-colored gown: TAX THE RICH. This is not exactly a new cause for Ocasio-Cortez. In...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC San Diego

3 Celebrities Who Used the Met Gala to Send a Message

The Met Gala - or for those unaware, the annual shindig at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City - is a who's who of the rich and famous and artistic and powerful, all dressed up and walking a red carpet. This year, several guests used their outfits...
CELEBRITIES
sacramentosun.com

Celebrities who slayed it with their fashion at Met Gala

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): After a year-long hiatus, fashion's biggest event of the year, the Met Gala returned in 2021 with the theme of the evening, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', reflecting the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute exhibition. Renowned for being the ultimate sartorial spectacle, attracting the most...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WTGS

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez makes political statement at 2021 Met Gala

New York City — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her Met Gala debut with a bold political statement in New York City on Monday. The theme of the 2021 Met Gala was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Many celebrities, politicians, athletes and other prominent figures came in various designer outfits of what they define as America.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

Insider

134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy