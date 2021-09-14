All of the celebrities who made political statements with their outfits at this year's Met Gala

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dan Levy at the Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images ; Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue ; Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff /Getty Images

Some attendees chose bold statement looks for this year's Met Gala theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress emblazoned with "tax the rich."

Nikkie de Jager wore a look inspired by LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the 2021 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

In her first Met Gala appearance, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress with "tax the rich" written on it.

The white Brother Vellies dress was strapless and had a tulle mermaid skirt.

"Tax the rich" was written on the back in large red type.

"The medium is the message," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Instagram . "Proud to work with @aurorajames as a sustainably focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream @brothervellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the @cfda against all odds — and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met."

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney attends the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Representative Carolyn B. Maloney wore a dress made of "equal rights for women" pennants.

The multicolored dress was covered with a cape made of individual pennants that said "equal rights for women" on them. Maloney also carried a purse that said "ERA YES," voicing support for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment .

It's not the first time Maloney has used her Met Gala outfit to send a message. At the 2019 event, she wore a neon yellow Vassilis Zoulias dress with the firefighter jacket she vowed to wear until the passage of her bill for 9/11 first responders. The Never Forget the Heroes Act became law in July 2019 .

Dan Levy at the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dan Levy paid tribute to queer love with a custom JW Anderson ensemble that referenced the artwork of AIDS activist David Wojnarowicz.

The custom outfit looked like it had a globe on the bodice at first glance, but the map forms the shape of two men kissing — an image adapted from Wojnarowicz's work . Levy told Vanity Fair that he intended for the hand-embroidered, hand-beaded outfit to celebrate "queer love and queer visibility."

"I think that has always kind of been what the Met has embodied — doing what you can do to send a message," Levy said. "It's not just clothes, you're celebrating the impact that fashion can have and culture."

Oversized sleeves, pants embroidered with a map, and black boots covered in gold embellishments and flowers completed the look.

Levy paired the outfit with Cartier jewelry.

Megan Rapinoe attends the 2021 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe carried a clutch emblazoned with the message "In Gay We Trust."

Rapinoe's red suit and blue shirt bedazzled with stars was designed by Sergio Hudson, who designed former first lady Michelle Obama's purple suit for President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Nikkie de Jager at the 2021 Met Gala. Mike Coppola; John Shearer/Getty Images

Nikkie de Jager, better known as NikkieTutorials, wore a look inspired by LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson.

YouTuber Nikkie de Jager is a beauty guru with over 13 million subscribers. Her teal, flower-adorned gown was inspired by the activist Marsha P. Johnson, she told Emma Chamberlain on the red carpet.

"She was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots, and she was known for saying 'Pay it no mind.' So I'm not paying it any mind," de Jager said. "And she was known for flowers, so here I am."

De Jager came out as a transgender woman in an emotional video in January 2020.

Cara Delevingne at the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne made a statement in a custom Maria Grazia for Dior look.

Delevingne's white bib top declared "Peg the Patriarchy" in red letters.

The custom outfit was a symbol of women empowerment and sends a message to "stick it to the man," Delevingne told Keke Palmer on Vogue's livestream of the red carpet.

Saweetie attends the 2021 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Saweetie wore a Christian Cowan gown featuring two statement capes - one referencing the Black American flag and the other paying tribute to the Filipino flag.

The pink, one-shoulder dress had a dramatic cutout on the center of the bodice that exposed most of her torso. She said the gown had 10 million crystals on it.

"Both the flags draping are the Black American heritage flag and the Filipino flag, because I'm Black and Filipino and that's what makes me an American girl," she told E! News on the red carpet.

Billie Eilish attends the 2021 Met Gala. John Shearer/WireImage

Billie Eilish agreed to wear Oscar de la Renta only after they agreed to stop making any clothing with fur.

Eilish's peach, off-the-shoulder ball gown had a dramatic train that required five people to carry it in. She paired the dress with Cartier jewelry.

Eilish, who's been vegan for seven years , told The New York Times' Jessica Testa that she was "honored to have been a catalyst" at the fashion house, adding that she was shocked that "wearing fur isn't completely outlawed at this point in 2021."