CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

15 notable celebrities who skipped this year's Met Gala, and why

By Nasha Smith
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNsE6_0bvn9io400
Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Harry Styles weren't in attendance this year.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Nicki Minaj said she wasn't in attendance because she's not vaccinated.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347ZAg_0bvn9io400
Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala in 2019.

Taylor Hill /Getty Images

This year, the Met Gala required proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend, and the celebrities had to remain masked indoors.

The strict protocols were a deterrent for some, including rapper Nicki Minaj, who shared on social media that she's unvaccinated.

She wrote on Twitter on Monday, "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one," with the praying hands and heart emojis.

Minaj was also scheduled to perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, but she dropped out days before.

Zendaya had work commitments she couldn't skip.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLcFX_0bvn9io400
Zendaya at the Met Gala in 2019.

AP

Zendaya has always understood the assignment when it comes to Met Gala fashion. The Emmy-winner has delivered draw-dropping looks since her first appearance in 2015. She even showed up in 2019 in a full light-up Cinderella gown .

But this year, after wowing audiences at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, the actress had to skip to film the hit HBO drama "Euphoria."

"My fans are very upset with me. I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I'll be working for 'Euphoria,'" she recently told ExtraTV.

Kylie Jenner decided to skip the event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gblso_0bvn9io400
Kylie Jenner at the 2019 Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

When Kylie Jenner arrived at New York Fashion Week , fans were certain that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan would make another appearance at the Met Gala. But Jenner, who recently announced she's pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second baby, returned home to LA.

"She pulled out last minute because she is overwhelmed and just doesn't feel great," a source told E! . "She did a lot this past weekend and pushed it. Kylie has been going back and forth for the last two months on if she wanted to attend or not and decided she doesn't really need to go."

On the day of the event, the model shared several photos of her previous Met Gala styles on her Instagram stories , adding, "I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year. I can't wait to see all the looks."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen skipped the event because the former was working.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9A7I_0bvn9io400
Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen at the Met Gala in 2018

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Like her iconic "Sex and the City" character, Sarah Jessica Parker is a mainstay on the NYC fashion scene. She's wowed at past Met Galas in ornate headdresses and spectacular gowns .

The actress often attends the event with Andy Cohen, and the pair even got together for a socially distanced meet-up on what would've been the date of the canceled 2020 gala.

But the friends couldn't make the event this year because Parker was busy filming the "Sex and the City" revival.

"I'm taking a year off," Cohen said during an August appearance on "Access Hollywood." "My date is filming this year. She's filming 'And Just Like That…'"

Harry Styles is currently on tour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEsb3_0bvn9io400
Harry Styles at the 2019 Met Gala.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

In 2019, Harry Styles became the youngest person to co-chair the Met Gala — an honor that 19-year-old Billie Eilish took over this year — and he wowed fans in a custom, sheer Gucci jumpsuit.

Unfortunately, he couldn't walk the red carpet at this year's event because he's currently doing a US tour .

Beyoncé didn't attend because she's on vacation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qh26d_0bvn9io400
Beyoncé at the 2016 Met Gala.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Beyoncé has sported some bold looks on the Met Gala red carpet. But this year, she and her husband Jay-Z took their family on a European vacation instead.

Beyoncé shared several Instagram posts with photos from the trip on the day of the event, and they were photographed in Cannes, France, on Sunday .

Lady Gaga was last seen in LA.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3Jw2_0bvn9io400
Lady Gaga at the Met Gala in 2019.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lady Gaga's multiple costume changes at the 2019 Met Gala were all showstoppers, but this year, the singer opted out of the glam affair.

She was last photographed with her boyfriend Michael Polansky in Los Angeles on September 6.

Zayn Malik may have been at home with his and Hadid's daughter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teWZn_0bvn9io400
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid at the 2016 Met Gala.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

While Gigi Hadid dazzled in Prada on the red carpet, her partner Zayn Malik wasn't by her side.

The singer has admitted that these events aren't really his vibe. He told GQ in 2018, "I'd rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet ..."

Malik may have been spending time with his and Hadid's daughter Khai , while Hadid was at the event.

Ariana Grande is probably enjoying newlywed bliss.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qx7QA_0bvn9io400
Ariana Grande at the 2018 Met Gala.

George Pimentel/Getty Images

Ariana Grande made a statement at the 2018 Met Gala with a Vera Wang gown screen-printed with Michelangelo's images from the Sistine Chapel. But this year, the singer skipped the red carpet.

Although she didn't specify why she missed the event, Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez, who got married in May , have been spending quality time together instead of making public appearances.

"Ariana and Dalton have really been enjoying married life," a source told Entertainment Tonight in June. "Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed. She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."

Taylor Swift was likely still in Ireland.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmeEl_0bvn9io400
Taylor Swift at the Met Gala in 2016.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Taylor Swift hasn't appeared at the Met Gala since 2016, but the event is reportedly where she first laid eyes on her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

In her song "Dress," she sings, "Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached."

Swift walked the 2016 Met Gala red carpet with a bleached bob, and Alwyn appeared with close-cropped hair.

The couple didn't attend this year's event. Alwyn is currently filming "Conversations With Friends" in Northern Ireland, and Swift was spotted in Belfast last weekend .

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas likely skipped because the Jonas Brothers are on tour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20xuPb_0bvn9io400
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2019 Met Gala.

Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris

The Met Gala played an important role in the start of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' love story.

Chopra Jonas told Jimmy Kimmel in 2017 , "We were at the same table. I mean, we know each other so we were just like, 'Hey let's go together,' and I was like, 'Okay, let's go together.' And it just ended up working out."

But this year, the husband and wife duo didn't walk the red carpet, likely because Jonas is currently on tour with his famous brothers.

Blake Lively wasn't in attendance.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWJlj_0bvn9io400
Blake Lively at the 2018 Met Gala.

Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Blake Lively almost always makes a statement on the Met steps, whether she arrives solo or with her husband, Ryan Reynolds .

The actress hasn't attended the event since 2018, but when she reposted Donatella Versace's photo of her last Met Gala dress on her Instagram story , fans incorrectly speculated that she'd finally be returning this year.

Jared Leto missed the event, but he reminisced about his past looks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SQKI_0bvn9io400
Jared Leto at the 2019 Met Gala.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jared Leto is known for his jaw-dropping transformations on and off the screen.

The actor showed up dressed as Jesus for the 2018 Met Gala , and he wore an iconic Gucci ensemble complete with a replica of his severed head to the 2019 event.

Although he posted a throwback photo of his last daring Met Gala look on Monday, he didn't attend the event.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Skipped the Met Gala to Vacation on a Mega Yacht

Beyoncé was missed at the Met Gala last night, but at least now we know where she was. The superstar dropped three surprise photo dumps of snaps from her European vacation a few hours before the gala, subtly alerting us that she would not be making an appearance. However, she did give us several glamorous looks from her time on a mega yacht.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Here's Why VMAs Staple Miley Cyrus Skipped the Show This Year

When people think of the MTV Video Music Awards, they often think of Miley Cyrus. The singer is attached to the show at the hip at this point, having won Video of the Year, created one of the most infamous moments in VMAs history, dropped jaws on the red carpet, and hosted the whole thing. But even though Miley is basically Queen of the VMAs, she was notably absent from the show this year.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Jesus
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Michelangelo
at40.com

Halsey Shares Why They Did Not Attend This Year's Met Gala

With the Met Gala returning after having to skip the past year, Halsey's fans were looking forward to seeing them on the red carpet. However, the singer wound up opting to stay home. In a series of now-deleted tweets, Halsey explained that "postpartum does not discriminate," and that due to still being a breastfeeding mom, they felt uncomfortable attending.
CELEBRITIES
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Celebrity Slams Food at $30K-Per-Ticket Met Gala: "This is Why They Don't Show Y'all the Food'

If you were anywhere near social media on Monday night, it would’ve been nearly impossible to miss coverage of the famed Met Gala in New York City. The fundraiser, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May each year, has been around since 1948 and is known as the biggest night in fashion as stars and designers dazzle in over-the-top looks adhering to each year’s theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Gigi Hadid Allows Rare Glimpse of Daughter Khai On First Her Birthday

On Sunday, Yolanda Hadid posted a few pictures of her granddaughter Khai Hadid Malik on Instagram. Khai is the baby of model Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik, and she rarely makes any kind of appearance on social media or in paparazzi images. The collection of images showed Khai with her grandma on what looks like a farm celebrating the toddler's first birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bella Hadid reveals vaccination status after skipping Met Gala 2021

Bella Hadid proved she got the COVID-19 vaccine after speculation mounted that she missed the 2021 Met Gala on Monday because of the event’s safety protocols. “for anyone concerned 🖤, ” the supermodel, 24, captioned a photo of a nurse injecting her with a vaccine on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#The Met Gala#Twitter#Mtv#Cinderella#Hbo#The Met Museum Vogue#European
Elle

Why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Skipped the 2021 Met Gala

Neither Taylor Swift nor her boyfriend Joe Alwyn made it to the Met Gala tonight. Swift's absence isn't too surprising, as the singer wasn't at the MTV VMAs last night either despite her multiple nominations. Swift was photographed on Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Thursday, where Alwyn has been filming Conversations...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
themiamihurricane.com

What to expect at this year’s Met Gala

After last year’s cancellation and postponement in May, fashion’s “biggest night out” is back. Marking the end of New York Fashion Week, this year’s Met Gala will take place on Sept. 13 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, albeit in a smaller setting than usual. In adherence with safety protocols,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC San Diego

Met Gala 2021: Theme, Hosts, Who's Attending and More

Meet the new and improved Met Gala. Famed for being fashion's biggest night, the annual Met Gala returns with a star-studded roster of hosts and invitees after being canceled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now that it's back, the event has been adjusted to reflect modern times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elle

Why Kylie Jenner Is Skipping the 2021 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner's return to the Met Gala will have to wait another year. The reality star announced on her Instagram today that she will not be attending the New York City event this evening. “I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year,” she wrote with two white hearts. “I can't wait to see all the looks.”
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Nicki Minaj Skips Met Gala Because of Vaccination Requirement

She also revealed she caught Covid herself shortly after giving birth. In a now deleted tweet Nicki Minaj shared with fans that she would not be attending the Met Gala this year. Minaj had briefly tweeted the words, "Won't b there." The message was only live for a few minutes...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Met Gala 2021: How to watch, who's hosting and everything to know

The Met Gala is almost upon us again, after organizers canceled last year's event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of an event in May, which is when the gala usually takes place at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, there'll be an "intimate gala" next week to kick off a two-part exhibit by the Met's Costume Institute. This year, the exhibit will touch on sociopolitical topics including body inclusivity and gender fluidity, according to organizers. There will also be a fully plant-based menu for attendees to enjoy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shorelinemedia.net

Who wore what to the Met Gala?

Find out which designers the stars wore to the Met Gala. Featuring Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet and Lil Nas X. (Sept. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/570c020ead38447498ab502434f25b95.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Insider

Insider

134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy