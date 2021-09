In what has become an all-too-familiar scene, the fate of New York tenants financially impacted by the pandemic facing eviction came down to the wire. The current protections for residential and commercial tenants (with fewer than 50 employees) were set to expire on Aug. 31. Tensions were high as the U.S. Supreme Court ended the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium on Aug. 26. New Yorkers also were in middle of an administration change following the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

5 DAYS AGO