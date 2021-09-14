CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Alert: Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in president's slaying

By MILLER: Human trafficking happens, even here
bigrapidsnews.com
 7 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in president's slaying.

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Haiti's chief prosecutor investigating assassination of President Jovenel Moise asks judge to charge PM Ariel Henry and ban him from leaving the county 'after he contacted suspect twice on the night Moise was killed'

Haiti's chief public prosecutor has asked the judge overseeing the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry as a suspect and ordered migration services not to let him leave the country. President Moise was assassinated when gunmen stormed his home on 7 July.
POLITICS
Vice

Haiti’s Prime Minister is Now a Suspect in the President’s Assassination

Haiti’s top prosecutor asked a judge on Tuesday to charge the prime minister in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7. The request to the investigating judge in the case comes just three days after it was revealed that Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister on July 20, exchanged two phone calls with one of the primary suspects of the killing hours after Moïse was shot and killed in his home by a group of gunmen that included Colombian mercenaries.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haiti#Port Au Prince#Ap
New York Post

‘This is an injustice’: Haitian deportees arrive back in home country

The first wave of Haitians deported from a massive encampment under a Texas bridge arrived back in their home country over the weekend, with some returning for the first time in years. The Biden administration began special expulsion flights to the Caribbean nation Sunday after nearly 15,000 migrants — the...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants had been temporarily suspended by Washington after a devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean nation last month. But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians crossed into the country from Mexico and found themselves stranded for days in Texas under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande river, blocked from moving onwards. Washington began sending back members of this group on Sunday, with three flights full of Haitian nationals landing in the capital Port-au-Prince after taking off from Texas hours earlier.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Reuters

Expelled from Texas, returned Haitians lament lost American dream

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - More than 300 Haitians were returned home on Sunday after the United States ejected them from Texas, leaving many of the would-be migrants demoralized and angry that their search for a better life far away from their impoverished country was over. U.S. border agents began...
IMMIGRATION
KIFI Local News 8

US extends travel restrictions at Mexican and Canadian land borders as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to fly to America

By Jason Hoffman and Priscilla Alvarez, CNN The United States is extending nonessential travel restrictions at land crossings with Canada and Mexico through October 21, even as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to come to the US later this year. “We do not have any updates to the land border policies The post US extends travel restrictions at Mexican and Canadian land borders as it makes plans to allow fully vaccinated foreign visitors to fly to America appeared first on Local News 8.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy