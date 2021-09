A violent collision involving two small SUVs resulted in a detour for traffic on Highway 63 north of Rochester this afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash occurred just before 4 PM at the intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 247, which is also known as Reinke's Corner. The crash report indicates an SUV traveling east on Highway 247 collided with a southbound SUV on Highway 63.

