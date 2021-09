The start of Barcelona’s rebuild gets a big test in midweek as the somewhat-fallen LaLiga giants host Bayern Munich in the Champions League.Both clubs will be expected to progress through Group E, with Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv the other sides in the quartet, but there is a gulf between the German and Spanish sides right now on and Ronald Koeman must find a way to bridge that continuity and star name which Bayern have and Barca had.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as Barcelona host Bayern Munich in the Champions LeagueThey have not played for almost three weeks, as the weekend...

UEFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO