Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Details Intent Behind Wearing ‘Tax the Rich’ Gown to Met Gala

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her first Met Gala appearance on Monday, using the opportunity to feature a taxation-related message on her white gown by Brother Vellies. The New York Democrat, who earlier this week slammed Joe Manchin for his “weird” and “patronizing” decision to dismissively refer to her as “young lady,” had the phrase “tax the rich” emblazoned on the back of the Brother Vellies gown. Additionally, she also carried a red purse featuring the same message.