CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Details Intent Behind Wearing ‘Tax the Rich’ Gown to Met Gala

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her first Met Gala appearance on Monday, using the opportunity to feature a taxation-related message on her white gown by Brother Vellies. The New York Democrat, who earlier this week slammed Joe Manchin for his “weird” and “patronizing” decision to dismissively refer to her as “young lady,” had the phrase “tax the rich” emblazoned on the back of the Brother Vellies gown. Additionally, she also carried a red purse featuring the same message.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

AOC hit with second ethics complaint over Met Gala attendance

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was hit Thursday with another ethics complaint over her attendance at Monday night’s Met Gala, with a second conservative watchdog group claiming she violated House rules on accepting gifts. The complaint from the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) to the Office of Congressional Ethics alleged that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
dig-in.com

Ocasio-Cortez, Bush lead bid for expanded unemployment aid

Progressive Representatives Cori Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are leading a group of House Democrats in pressuring party leadership to include an expansion of unemployment aid in the $3.5 trillion tax and spending package being drawn up in Congress. “The current state of the unemployment system is a threat to all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
People

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She Feared Some Police Might Reveal Her Location During Jan. 6 Riot

One Capitol Police officer admitted he may have inadvertently revealed information about the lawmakers' secure location but denied he was sympathetic to the rioters. During the chaos of the pro-Trump Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, many of the lawmakers inside the building were escorted by Capitol Police to a secure location, where they sheltered in place until the threat passed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Artist claims AOC’s ‘tax the rich’ Met Gala dress was a knock-off

A California artist and designer claimed Wednesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s provocative Met Gala dress was a ripoff of her work. The street artist known as the Velvet Bandit posted a comparison of AOC’s dress, which featured the phrase “tax the rich” scrawled in red letter, and her own design, which also features the phrase drawn in a similar font and color on a facemask worn by Abe Lincoln.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Washington Examiner

The real AOC Met Gala scandal isn’t her ‘tax the rich’ dress

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is no stranger to controversy. The New York Democrat and self-described socialist went viral this week when she attended the bougie New York City Met Gala — tickets cost upward of $30,000 — in a dress emblazoned with “tax the rich.”. Critics have already, quite rightly, pointed...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

AOC’s Met Gala appearance sparks new ‘GALA’ law

A freshman Republican congresswoman is taking aim at Democratic socialism-preaching Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala appearance by leading the charge on legislation that would require lawmakers to disclose their participation in charity events where the ticket value exceeds $1,000. Progressive darling AOC has come under fire from Republicans and even...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Aoc#Gown#Democrat
Fox News

Kevin McCarthy on AOC's 'Tax the Rich' dress at Met Gala: This is the 'leader of the Democratic Party'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the self-proclaimed democratic socialist donned a dress with the words "Tax The Rich" at the star-studded Met Gala. McCarthy, R-Calif., said on "Fox & Friends" that Ocasio-Cortez has become the leader of the Democratic Party as she works to raise corporate taxes to fund a proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
sandiegouniontribune.com

AOC defends polarizing ‘Tax the Rich’ Met Gala dress: ‘The medium is the message’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ruffled lots of feathers with her 2021 Met Gala dress — and not the fashionable kind. After some called her a hypocrite for condemning wealth inequality at the lavish, star-studded red-carpet event, the New York congresswoman defended her decision Monday to attend the gala wearing a floor-length white gown with “Tax the Rich” written on the back in bold, red letters.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Washington

AOC Attends Her First Met Gala in a ‘Tax the Rich' Gown

That's one way to make a statement. New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attended the annual Met Gala in Manhattan on Monday, sporting a white floor-length gown to the formal affair held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue. But it's what was on the back of the Brother...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS 58

AOC caused a stir with her statement-making Met Gala gown

(CNN) -- Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening with a bright red message for Americans: "Tax the Rich." Dressed in a white off-the-shoulder gown by Brooklyn-based designer brand Brother Vellies, the New York politician revealed the statement, scrawled in bold lettering on the back of her dress, as she ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy