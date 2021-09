Binghamton Mayor Richard David delivers a whale of a $99.1 million proposed budget for 2022 that carries another property tax reduction. The outgoing Republican, in his last budget message, said the plan includes a property tax decrease for the 6th straight year. This year the drop for residential and commercial rates is .11%. The residential property tax rate would be $21.90 per thousand of assessed value while the commercial rate would be $40.70 per thousand if the budget outline gets final approval from City Council.

