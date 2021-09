Griffin logged 17 offensive snaps during Sunday's 38-3 win over the Packers. Griffin was in the starting lineup next to No. 1 tight end Adam Trautman, but Juwan Johnson was ultimately used much more as a receiver. Meanwhile, Griffin logged nearly half of the available snaps on special teams. Barring an injury to Trautman or Johnson, it seems unlikely Griffin will ever play a significant role in the passing game.