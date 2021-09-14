Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Low output but good usage Week 1
Ruggs hauled in two of five targets for 46 yards Monday in the Raiders' 33-27 overtime win over the Ravens. Though Ruggs turned in one of the leaner stat lines among Las Vegas pass catchers, his Week 1 usage was solid. Per Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee, Ruggs played 56 of the Raiders' 86 offensive snaps, ranking third among skill-position players behind only tight end Darren Waller (81) and Bryan Edwards (57). Ruggs did the bulk of his damage on a 37-yard strike from Derek Carr late in the fourth quarter, which helped set up Waller's game-tying 10-yard touchdown reception.www.cbssports.com
