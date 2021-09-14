Eagles' Boston Scott: Doesn't see the field Sunday

Scott was not part of the game plan in Week 1 as Miles Sanders (47 snaps) and Kenneth Gainwell (25 snaps) shared the running back duties against the Falcons on Sunday. The rookie Gainwell was expected to take over the No. 2 role behind Sanders at some point this season, but Scott being kept on the sideline for the entirety of Week 1 is still surprising. The 26-year-old appeared in all 16 games for the Eagles last year and rushed 80 times for 374 yards and caught 25 passes for 212 yards. Sanders notched 19 total touches for 113 yards, while Gainwell tallied 11 touches for 43 yards. Scott will likely remain on the sideline if the duo continues to produce the way they did against the Falcons.