NFL

Saints' Adam Prentice: Healthy scratch

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Prentice was not active for Sunday's 38-3 win over Green Bay. Recently claimed by New Orleans after being waived by Denver at the end of the summer, Prentice will have to wait to make his Saints debut.

#New Orleans#Saints#American Football
