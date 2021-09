Trautman caught three of six targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 38-3 victory over the Packers. Trautman led the Saints in targets on a day when Jameis Winston needed to throw only 20 passes, but he dropped two of them while fellow tight end Juwan Johnson caught all three of his targets for 21 yards and two touchdowns. While his high target share is encouraging, the second-year tight end will warrant fantasy consideration only in deeper leagues until he becomes more impactful as a receiver down the field.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO