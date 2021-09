SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California’s state fair has struggled with two years of COVID cancellations. But planning is already underway for next year’s event. And among the livestock and food competitions, there will be a new award handed out for top pot. We’re getting answers on just how the cannabis competition will be judged. The state fair is a Sacramento summertime tradition. Along with all the food and fun, its purpose is to recognize the best in California. Annual competitions are held to pick the top wine, cheese, olive oil, and craft beer. But next year, a new category is being added: cannabis cultivation. “It’s...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO