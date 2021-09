I have watched family, friends, people I don't even know get stuck in the crazy world of drug use. Watching it tear apart families is so incredibly heart-wrenching. I look back on my life, I can not help but think about how grateful I am that I never got in the dark hole that is so terribly hard to get out of. It just breaks my heart watching drugs take over so many towns, states, and communities.

MONTANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO