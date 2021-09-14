CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Free Sandbag Locations For Louisiana Residents By-The-Parish

By Gina Cook
 7 days ago
Sandbag locations are open for residents preparing for possible flooding related to Hurricane Nicholas across the state. The storm was downgraded back to a Tropical storm shortly after making landfall overnight on the eastern part of the Texas Matagorda Peninsula. Nicholas hit the Texas shoreline as a Cat 1 packing winds around 75 mies per hour. Below are more details of its projected path as it heads to the Louisiana border.

