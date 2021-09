Peloton is making further inroads into apparel. Today, the interactive fitness platform announced the launch of its private label apparel brand, Peloton Apparel. With the announcement, the company also revealed its debut collection, a fall ’21 range featuring men’s, women’s and gender-neutral looks. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to officially launch Peloton Apparel, a brand that has been influenced by our amazing instructors and at its core is centered around supporting our members,” Peloton VP of apparel Jill Foley said in a statement. “With each collection, we’re offering reliable pieces that support your sweatiest days, your busiest days, your rest days and beyond....

