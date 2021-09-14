CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Sandbag Locations For Louisiana Residents By-The-Parish

By Gina Cook
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 7 days ago
Sandbag locations are open for residents preparing for possible flooding related to Hurricane Nicholas across the state. The storm was downgraded back to a Tropical storm shortly after making landfall overnight on the eastern part of the Texas Matagorda Peninsula. Nicholas hit the Texas shoreline as a Cat 1 packing winds around 75 mies per hour. Below are more details of its projected path as it heads to the Louisiana border.

107 JAMZ

State Approves Millions To Resume Repairs On CPSB Schools

The Louisiana State Bond Commission has come through for SWLA after FEMA failed us by not completely funding school repairs. The Louisiana Treasury Department is reporting that $50 million will be allocated in revenue bonds to help continue the construction projects rebuilding Calcasieu Parish schools. These schools were damaged during hurricanes Laura and Delta and still have much needed repairs.
LOUISIANA STATE
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

