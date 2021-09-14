CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jacinto Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Kidnapping

By City News Service (CNS)
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JACINTO (CNS) - A San Jacinto man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old child was free on bail today. Anthony Rodriguez, 32, was arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to offer candy to a child and then kidnap the youth in San Jacinto, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responded to the attempted kidnapping call at 4:26 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Shaver Street. According to witnesses, Rodriguez tried to take the child on his bicycle before a neighbor was able to assist the child in escap.

