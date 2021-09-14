CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock rose 2.67% to $10.74 during Tuesday’s regular session. The current volume of 22.0K shares is 12246.67% of National Security Group’s average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.

