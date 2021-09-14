Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

The market has been trending downward for the past three weeks and saw big declines today. This has made many investors uneasy. While David Cohne doesn't think a market crash will occur, he thinks investors may benefit from less risky stocks such as Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), and W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW).With the market dropping for three consecutive weeks, it's understandable that investors are starting to get nervous. Market indices dropped by over 2% at one point this afternoon due to the potential ripple effects of a default of a major Chinese real estate company. When you add in recent concerns over the passage of fiscal measures and the infrastructure bill, things certainly appear dicey.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO