TPAC Launches New InsideOut Theatre Workshops

Tennessee Performing Arts Center is kicking off a new series of fun, interactive workshops next week, designed especially for adults interested in learning more about the world of theater. Led by local performers and professional artists, the InsideOut Theatre Workshops will cover everything from the process of creating a character to African American plays and playwrights, and even modern musicals and choreography. Best of all, you don’t have to be a pro to take part — the classes are open to any adult looking to explore their creative side and gain a greater appreciation for the art form. The series opens with The Soundtrack of Your Life: Telling Your Story Through Music, led by teaching artist Beth Anne Musiker on Sept. 20 and 27. Exploring the art of storytelling through songs and popular shows, this workshop will guide you in the creation of your own musical soundtrack. Each workshop is $25, and includes two 90-minute sessions, and most classes will be presented via Zoom. Learn more here.