CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

TPAC Launches New InsideOut Theatre Workshops

By Amy Stumpfl
Nashville Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Performing Arts Center is kicking off a new series of fun, interactive workshops next week, designed especially for adults interested in learning more about the world of theater. Led by local performers and professional artists, the InsideOut Theatre Workshops will cover everything from the process of creating a character to African American plays and playwrights, and even modern musicals and choreography. Best of all, you don’t have to be a pro to take part — the classes are open to any adult looking to explore their creative side and gain a greater appreciation for the art form. The series opens with The Soundtrack of Your Life: Telling Your Story Through Music, led by teaching artist Beth Anne Musiker on Sept. 20 and 27. Exploring the art of storytelling through songs and popular shows, this workshop will guide you in the creation of your own musical soundtrack. Each workshop is $25, and includes two 90-minute sessions, and most classes will be presented via Zoom. Learn more here.

www.nashvillescene.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts Center#Art Form#Tpac#African American
sgmagazine.com

Nine Years Theatre is back to present a charming new play this October

Those who’ve watched Nine Years Theatre’s First Fleet and Lear Is Dead will know that the crew puts on captivating performances every time they step on stage. The plays are filled with dedication, drama, and most importantly, emotions that tug at our heartstrings. Those who haven’t, however, can do so with NYT’s latest work Electrify My World.
THEATER & DANCE
gothenburgleader.com

Sun Theatre welcomes new managers and new events

For generations the Sun Theatre has served as a gathering place and source of entertainment for families in Gothenburg and surrounding communities. The Sun Theatre is a community owned non-profit entity and every weekend is entirely staffed by volunteers. Through private donations and fundraising efforts, several upgrades have been done...
THEATER & DANCE
thereader.com

Historic Benson Theatre Opens With New Season

What began as a vaudeville house in Benson nearly 100 years ago now stands as a restored arts-centric hub for entertainment, education and inclusion. A $5 million project that was in the works for roughly eight years, the Benson Theatre is preparing its highly anticipated opening season, “Coming Home.”. First...
OMAHA, NE
bmi.com

BMI Supports New Song Arts Workshop Starting October 11

BMI is proud to support Song Arts Academy’s new Fall four-week Songwriting Workshop. Taught by Berklee NYC Faculty Songwriting Professor Billy Seidman, this is an established workshop with proven results to write your best songs and network with new co-writers, while learning the “Advanced Craft” tools used by today’s chart-topping songwriters.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
thesungazette.com

Santana takes the stage as Fox Theatre’s new director

VISALIA – The Visalia Fox Theatre announced last week that they hired Wilhelmina Santana as executive director now that Vikky Escobedo is leaving the limelight. Officially Santana is the executive director of Visalian Friends of the Fox Theatre, but in a much more practical sense she will take care of everything that has to do with the Fox. And that is a role she is already comfortable with.
VISALIA, CA
BBC

New Reading Rep Theatre opens after fundraising drive

A new theatre has opened as a home venue for a Reading arts group. Reading Rep Theatre raised more than £1m to convert a former Salvation Army hall in King's Road. The theatre company, founded in 2012, had outgrown its previous residence in a 60-seat studio space at Reading College.
THEATER & DANCE
Watauga Democrat

App Theatre launches Cinema Classics with international talk like a pirate day

BOONE — In the cinematic tradition of the historic movie house, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country premieres its Cinema Classics Series featuring iconic and in-person family-friendly flicks. The debut screening specially selected for Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. is the perfect way to celebrate International Talk Like a...
MOVIES
The Daily Citizen

Dalton Little Theatre to 'give art back to the community' with new production

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing many women to leave the workforce to care for their children, the Dalton Little Theatre will premiere "A Doll's House, Part 2" this Friday. The production picks up 15 years after the events dramatized in Henrik Ibsen's 1879 play "A Doll's House," which caused a sensation when it debuted for depicting a woman walking out on her husband and children in search of self-actualization.
DALTON, GA
beverlypress.com

Theatre West returns under new ownership

Theatre West, the 59-year-old nonprofit for the performing arts, will soon start a new season under new ownership. An anonymous donor purchased the theater building from the family that previously owned it, preserving the building for the theater’s use in its current location. The new owner is also undertaking upgrades for the building.
LOS ANGELES, CA
towntopics.com

Broadway in New Brunswick With State Theatre Reopening

TAKING ORDERS: “Waitress” is among the touring Broadway shows to come to the newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick this season. (Photo by Jeremey Daniel) Tickets for State Theatre New Jersey’s 2021-22 Broadway Season are now on sale. The theater has been renovated. Season tickets are also...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Wicked Local

Theatre One Productions presents Slice of Life New Works Festival

Theatre One Productions, 133 Center St., Middleboro, will present the Slice of Life New Works Festival, sponsored in part by the Middleboro and Lakeville Arts Councils, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. Sept. 19. The festival will feature 10 10-minute original plays written by Massachusetts and...
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
Keene Sentinel

New England Youth Theatre Fall Programming

BRATTLEBORO—Along with the number of in-person programs returning to the region after a long hiatus, New England Youth Theatre is moving indoors this fall. The theater is welcoming students back to the theater this fall with classes and workshops for students aged 6 to 19. This season’s offerings will explore...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
KATU.com

Oregon Children's Theatre Shares New Season

Following a challenging 18 months, Oregon Children’s Theatre (OCT) will return to live performances with its new season starting in October! Marcella Crowson, OCT Artistic Director and Blake Wales, Director of the Acting Academy, joined us to share a little about the season of shows which are on sale now; the upcoming virtual gala; along with the acting and film classes offered at OCT.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS 46

UPDATE: Fox Theatre announces new date for canceled 'Hamilton' show

UPDATE (CBS46) — A new date has been announced for the performance of "Hamilton" at the FOX Theatre that was canceled on Sept. 20. The new performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20. Other performances are scheduled through Sept. 26. All tickets to the Sept. 15 performance will...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy