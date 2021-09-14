CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Specialized Turbo Como SL review

By Rob Clymo
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Specialized Turbo Como SL (or Super Light) doesn’t quite live up to its name; it looks, feels and rides like the substantial two-wheel e-bike that it is. However, it’s a success thanks to its practical design which in our case made it invaluable for a few miles to the shops and back for grocery top-ups. Central to the appeal is its carrying capacity, up to 77lbs/35kg, and the hard plastic basket on the front proves very accommodating, despite an overall bike weight of over 47lbs/21kg. If you’re not bothered by its bulk, the e-bike is a breeze to ride once you’re on the way, with a super smooth integrated motor and belt drive combination making a trip easy. The Specialized Turbo Como SL is less fun if you’ve got to pick your way through obstacles, or manhandle it into tightly packed bike storage zones. It feels quite heavy, especially on the front end. Overall though, this is a great e-bike for leisurely rides where you’re not in a rush, although there’s plenty of get-up-and-go on tap if it’s needed.

www.techradar.com

