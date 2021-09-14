TV Ratings: Monday Night Football Opener Dominates for ABC

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the Monday Night Football season opener averaged 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, obviously dominating the night in both measures.

Fox’s two-hour (and unexpectedly emotional!) Hell’s Kitchen season finale (averaging 2.2 mil/0.5) and NBC’s American Ninja Warrior finale (3.4 mil/0.5) held steady and tied for (a very distant) second in the demo. Leading out of ANW , The Wall (2.1 mil/0.3) was also steady.

Placing second for the night in total audience was CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun, which drew 3.5 million viewers.

Pending adjustment due to sports preemption, The CW’s Roswell NM (720K/0.1) is currently up in viewers and steady in the demo.

