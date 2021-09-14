CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

TV Ratings: Monday Night Football Opener Dominates for ABC

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fCVMe_0bvn4NHs00

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the Monday Night Football season opener averaged 7.4 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating, obviously dominating the night in both measures.

Fox’s two-hour (and unexpectedly emotional!) Hell’s Kitchen season finale (averaging 2.2 mil/0.5) and NBC’s American Ninja Warrior finale (3.4 mil/0.5) held steady and tied for (a very distant) second in the demo. Leading out of ANW , The Wall (2.1 mil/0.3) was also steady.

Placing second for the night in total audience was CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun, which drew 3.5 million viewers.

Pending adjustment due to sports preemption, The CW’s Roswell NM (720K/0.1) is currently up in viewers and steady in the demo.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Premise, Thursday Night Football

On TV this Thursday: B.J. Novak anthology The Premise bows on FX on Hulu, a young Robert Langdon turns up on Peacock, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine caps its eight-season, two-network run. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Peacock. Backyard Blowout. Paramount+. The Harper House.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Creative Arts Emmys, 48 Hours Returns and More

On TV this Saturday: FXX broadcasts the Creative Arts Emmys, 48 Hours investigates the murder of a social media figure, and Hallmark Channel raises a Glass to Love. Here are eight programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC. College Football. FXX. Creative...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Fall TV Preview 2021: Exclusive Scoop and Photos on 20+ Returning Favorites!

After an odd, erratic, pandemic-altered year of television, something akin to a regular fall TV season has returned — and so, too, has our annual Fall TV Preview. Before Premiere Week officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 20, Team TVLine has compiled the below overview of nearly two dozen returning favorites, packed with exclusive scoop and photos you won’t find anywhere else.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Live Tv#Monday Night Football#Nbc#Abc#American#Cbs#Cw#Dvr
precincttv.com

Magnum PI Season 4 is not coming to CBS in September 2021

Are you ready for more drama and private detectoring? Of course you are! There’s just a bit longer to wait for Magnum PI Season 4. The good news is fall is almost here, and that means fall TV is on its way. The majority of our favorite shows are coming back in September. We don’t have to wait until November and later for new seasons.
TV SERIES
Variety

The Best Morning Show Hosts of All Time, Ranked

Since the dawn of TV’s modern morning show in 1952 with the launch of NBC’s “Today,” thousands upon thousands of early-a.m. network hours have been filled with an ever-changing assortment of engaging faces — all in a bid to find the ideal on-screen personas to deliver news, information and stimulating side-chat as viewers go about their morning routines. After nearly six decades of the format’s dominance, these are, truly, the hosts with the most, who have made mornings uniquely their own.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

11 Shows Returning Fall 2021 Without Major Characters

The fall 2021 season is officially kicking off on Monday, September 21, but fans won’t be welcoming back all of their favorite characters when some of the shows return. In some cases, we already said goodbye to some characters in the previous season’s finale. For example, The Blacklist said goodbye to one of its leads, leaving fans wondering just what that means for the show going forward, and Chicago Med lost two of its original staff. The Good Doctor returned home from a medical mission without one of its doctors. An Arrowverse show, Legends of Tomorrow, bid adieu to a character but not a cast member; we’ll have to see just how that’s explained when he makes his debut.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Why is the show moving to Mondays? CBS explains

One of the biggest surprises for all of the 2021-22 season is the idea of NCIS season 19 airing on Monday nights. We are, after all, talking about one of the biggest longtime success stories in TV history, and it has built the majority of its audience airing Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. There’s always a risk associated with changing times, and that’s before even adding the risk associated with Mark Harmon potentially leaving the show.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
TVGuide.com

CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, and The CW's Fall Premiere Schedules

The fall premiere season has finally arrived, and after COVID-19 completely upended the broadcast TV season in 2020, it's a relief to return to a familiar routine. Old shows will be coming back to resolve cliffhangers and start new stories after their spring finales and each of the broadcast networks will be offering new shows for fans to get addicted to.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: Big Brother and AGT Lead Night; MasterChef Dips With Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, dipping in the demo week-to-week yet still leading the night in that measure. The final two episodes of House Calls With Dr. Phil did 1.5 mil/0.2 and then 1.3 mil/0.2. Ovre on NBC, America’s Got Talent (6.1 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up with its finale and dominated Wednesday in total viewers. Opening NBC’s night, Family Game Fight (2.3 mil/0.4) was steady. Elsewhere: FOX | MasterChef (2.4 mil/0.5) dipped with its Season 11 finale. ABC | Press Your Luck (3.6 mil/0.5) was steady, Pyramid (2.9 mil/0.4)...
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Fantasy Island episode 8 (finale) air date, spoilers: How will it end?

Next week on Fantasy Island episode 8, get ready for one of the biggest episodes of the entire season. After all, it is the finale! This story has to be the culmination of everything we’ve seen so far, and also leave people hopefully asking for more. It’s not necessarily connected to anything else on the show, though — after all, remember that this show has a premise that is unique to almost any other on TV.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: Big Brother Dominates Wednesday, MasterChef Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother drew 3.8 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, dipping week-to-week yet still dominating Wednesday in the demo. Leading out of that, House Calls With Dr. Phil (1.7 mil/0.2) and 48 Hours (2 mil/0.2) were steady. Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.7 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week and delivered the night’s biggest audience. Family Game Fight (2.2 mil/0.4) was also steady. Elsewhere: FOX | A two-hour, nerve wracking MasterChef (2.4 mil/0.6) ticked up from last week to tie for No, 2 in the demo. THE CW | Riverdale (420K/0.1, read recap) added some viewers, while In the Dark (360K/0.1) dropped a few. ABC | A 20/20 special on the Women of 9/11 averaged 3.1 mil/0.5. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
TV SHOWS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Are you ready for the fall TV season on NBC?

NBC’s Fall TV season is kicking off Monday, and you might be looking forward to sitting on the couch eating popcorn and watching your favorite show. With premiere week on the mind, Live In The D’s Jason Carr spoke with a trio of guests about their TV viewing habits. Jason...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: College Football Scores Big Gains on Opening Weekend

College football returned in a big way over the weekend, bringing big audiences to ABC and Fox. Four games from the first full weekend slate of the year drew better than 5 million viewers on the two networks, and both ABC and Fox posted huge gains over last year’s truncated schedule, which was played in mostly empty stadiums. The big weekend returns follow a strong performance for Fox with a Thursday primetime game. ABC’s primetime Saturday telecast of Georgia’s 10-3 victory over Clemson led the weekend slate with 8.86 million viewers. That’s more than double the audience for the network’s primetime college...
COLLEGE SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE RAW Ratings, Viewership See Significant Drop Against Return Of Monday Night Football

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE RAW, which was the first episode to go head-to-head with the return of Monday Night Football for the 2021 NFL season. RAW brought in 1.670 million viewers, which is down from last week’s 1.848 million viewers and the lowest for the show since July 12.
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Labor Day 2021 Viewership and Ratings 9.5.21

This past Monday was Labor Day in the United States but it also meant that it was Monday Night RAW. This week’s show continued to build towards the Extreme Rules PPV as we had two Championship Contender’s Matches. The show drew an average of 1.849 million viewers. Here is the...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE Raw takes a ratings hit due to Monday Night Football competition, latest Dynamite bests Raw in several demos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Last night’s (9/13) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.24 rating, slightly below the one-year ago rating of 1.25 in the ThunderDome. The August average was 1.37. Last year’s August average was 1.33 including the end of the Performance Center era and the start of the ThunderDome era.
WWE
TVLine

The Neighborhood: New Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Wants to Go 'Deeper' With Season 4 of CBS Sitcom

Sitcom veteran Meg DeLoatch knew she’d have her work cut out for her when she signed on as showrunner of CBS’ The Neighborhood, replacing series creator Jim Reynolds. As it heads into Season 4, the Cedric the Entertainer-led comedy currently stands as TV’s No. 2-rated sitcom (trailing only CBS’ own Young Sheldon), so she didn’t want to change too much. (What’s that old saying? If it ain’t broke…?) But she also wanted to put her own stamp on it — and most importantly, dive deeper into the lives of the Butlers and the Johnsons than the series had done in its previous...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy