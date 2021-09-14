CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Rams: Brian Allen’s return to anchor offensive line a success

By Bret Stuter
Cover picture for the articleAfter the LA Rams seemed to be tinkering with the offensive line configuration far too late into training camp, there were plenty of logical reasons to be concerned. Making it more concerning is the fact that it required nearly an entire two years to fully rehab the LA Rams former offensive center, Brian Allen, from a devastating knee injury. Two years between suiting up, banging pads, calling out blocking, and oh yeah, hiking the football.

Brian Allen talks overcoming injury & COVID-19 while learning to be 'a more complete center' in Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 67

Perhaps the most noteworthy development of the Los Angeles Rams preseason was a changing of the guard – or center, rather. From his very first public address at training camp, head coach Sean McVay indicated the composition of his offensive line was not finalized, dropping Brian Allen﻿'s name and setting the stage for a position battle on the interior.
Rams offensive line vs the Bears front-seven

The Los Angeles Rams host the Chicago Bears this Sunday night in primetime on NBC. As with most games, the battle in the trenches is going to have a huge impact in determining the final score. In last season’s 24-10 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football, the Rams...
Los Angeles Rams: Brian Allen Impresses at Center in Week 1

Throughout the 2021 offseason, the center position was considered a major position of need for the Los Angeles Rams. After failing to bring back Austin Blythe, that left Brian Allen who wasn’t great in 2019 and hadn’t played since getting injured that season, and Austin Corbett who was drafted as a center.
How did Brian Allen and the Rams o-line perform against the Colts?

One of the biggest concerns amongst Los Angeles Rams fans going into the season was how the offensive line would perform with Brian Allen taking over at center, but after the first two games, Allen and the rest of the offensive line have at least temporarily quelled the concerns of those outside of the Rams facility.
