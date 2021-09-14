LA Rams: Brian Allen’s return to anchor offensive line a success
After the LA Rams seemed to be tinkering with the offensive line configuration far too late into training camp, there were plenty of logical reasons to be concerned. Making it more concerning is the fact that it required nearly an entire two years to fully rehab the LA Rams former offensive center, Brian Allen, from a devastating knee injury. Two years between suiting up, banging pads, calling out blocking, and oh yeah, hiking the football.ramblinfan.com
