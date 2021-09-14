Somebody Paid DOUBLE The MSRP For This Ford Bronco

Ever since it was revealed, the Ford Bronco has been a thing of fascination for fans of the Blue Oval everywhere, garnering an almost legendary status before most people have even had a chance to get behind the wheel. The demand for this vehicle has been insane, even amidst quality issues, and First Edition models are especially sought after. Earlier this month, we covered a story on one such 160-mile Bronco that we expected to sell for a large sum, and now that the auction has closed, we can conclude that when it comes to getting a new Bronco, it seems that local buyers will do whatever it takes.