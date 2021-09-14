CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Somebody Paid DOUBLE The MSRP For This Ford Bronco

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ever since it was revealed, the Ford Bronco has been a thing of fascination for fans of the Blue Oval everywhere, garnering an almost legendary status before most people have even had a chance to get behind the wheel. The demand for this vehicle has been insane, even amidst quality issues, and First Edition models are especially sought after. Earlier this month, we covered a story on one such 160-mile Bronco that we expected to sell for a large sum, and now that the auction has closed, we can conclude that when it comes to getting a new Bronco, it seems that local buyers will do whatever it takes.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
gearjunkie.com

Bronco Raptor? Ford’s Ordering System Leaks Clues

Conjecture about a Raptor variant has existed practically ever since Ford announced the Bronco’s resurrection in 2017. Now, a forum post strongly indicates the Bronco Raptor could arrive within the next year — predating Ford’s previous estimates. This should come as no big surprise because as soon as the Bronco rejoined Ford’s SUV and truck lineup, many started counting down the days until it got the Raptor package.
CARS
Autoblog

Ford Bronco Raptor appears to be coming for 2022 model year

When is a Warthog really a Raptor? When you're the Ford Bronco and you want to keep your superhero alter ego secret, so you fabricate an equally plausible superhero alter ego. We talked about the coming of a Ford Bronco Raptor throughout 2020, then switched to Bronco Warthog thanks to what was apparently a concerted game of obfuscation by Ford. But a member of the Bronco 6G forum appears to have settled the matter, discovering a new E5J body style and a Bronco Raptor equipment package in a database tied to Ford's ordering system. Ford Authority followed that up by independently finding a Bronco Raptor trim in Ford's ordering system.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

A Surprising Number Of Ford Bronco Buyers Are Choosing The Manual

The manual gearbox isn't dead - its success simply depends on which car it is fitted to and, perhaps to a lesser extent, the region. Recently, Australia shelved the manual derivative of the BMW Z4 because a shocking two examples of the current-generation Z4 sold there had been manuals. The Ford Bronco - which plays in an entirely different segment, price range, and part of the world - couldn't be more different when it comes to stick shifts. In March, it was reported that a relatively healthy 18 percent of all Bronco orders were for derivatives equipped with the seven-speed manual. Well, that number has now increased to 25%.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco#Msrp#Vehicle Electrification#The Bronco First Edition#Cyber Orange
Motorious

Win This 1-of-1 2021 Ford Bronco RTR With More Entries As A Motorious Reader

Our readers get 30-percent more entries. RTR built this Ford Bronco out of the inspiration and purpose for Fair Lane: Hom of Clara and Henry Ford. They built the Bronco as Henry Ford would have wanted it with a black-on-black appearance, and Vaughn Gittin, Jr. poured himself into designing this with his expertise as an off-road racing champion. It throws back to the the original Vagabonds, Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and their entourage, and is begging you to take it on an adventure.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ford Suggests Dealers Buy Booze For Unhappy Bronco Buyers: Report

The Ford Bronco is incredibly popular. Even in the best of circumstances, filling over 125,000 orders would take some time. As everyone is painfully aware, these are currently not the best of times and it's affected new vehicle production at every automaker. At least Ford is taking steps to ease the pain for Bronco enthusiasts, and in this case, that might be a literal interpretation.
CARS
Motorious

Classic Ford Bronco Rendering To Race Truck Is An Interesting Remake

We’ve seen a lot of classic remixes, and this one is just as interesting!. While some people might spend time looking for accessories for your Ford Bronco like top-rated window deflectors or off-road lights, others are up to something else. Take for example a recent rendering that’s making the rounds, that makes the Ford Bronco less of a Ford Bronco than it’s ever been before. This Ford Bronco is ready to hit the track, and no the dirt track either.
CARS
CNET

Bronco hardtops are ready, Ford reportedly tries to placate irate customers with booze

Rolling out a new car model is hard. It's tough when that model is very different in form and function from anything else you're currently offering. It gets even worse when you add the pressure of a couple hundred thousand preorders, and then something goes wrong. That's the situation in which Ford finds itself with the new Bronco and that model's removable colored hardtop, but according to a report from the Detroit Free Press Tuesday, things could be looking up.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Gear Patrol

Hooray! Ford Is Ready to Build Hardtop Broncos Again

Update 9/8/21: Finally, there's some good news on the Bronco production front. The Detroit Free Press is reporting that Ford has completed testing on the Bronco replacement hardtops. Deliveries will begin "within one week." Ford will be shipping tops to dealers to replace them on current vehicles and completing the backlog of new Broncos waiting for them. However, many reservation holders may need to hang in there for a bit in their limited edition Bronco hammocks.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Bronco Gives Dealers Money to Distract From Quality Issues

Some 2021 Ford Bronco models are turning into 2022 models. The launch hasn’t exactly gone smoothly. Now suppliers are finding it challenging to keep up with Ford Bronco demand. But a new customer satisfaction plan is giving money to dealerships to smooth things out. The 2021 Ford Bronco customer satisfaction...
CARS
Motor1.com

Doh! Old Chevy C10 Pickup At Mecum Gets Bent Hood Just Before Auction

Folks, auto auctions are hectic. If you've never been to one, it's hard to describe the atmosphere but things move fast from start to finish. That goes for small-town used car auctions, but at prominent collector car auctions like Mecum, the pace is mixed with price and passion. These aren't generic ex-rental cars going to used car lots. These are valuable enthusiast vehicles with emotionally charged buyers and sellers at every turn.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Many Ford Bronco Customers May Have to Wait Until 2022 to Get the SUV

The Ford Bronco is a legendary vehicle, with the off-road capable SUV traversing challenging terrains since its debut back in 1965. After a decade-and-a-half hiatus, the Bronco made a triumphant return for the 2021 model year. With such a beloved vehicle making a comeback, Bronco enthusiasts are eager to get behind the latest incarnation of this SUV. Unfortunately, many customers may have to wait until 2022 to get the Bronco.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Ford Will Start Shipping New Hardtops For The Bronco Within A Week

Ford will be ready to start replacing the faulty hardtop roofs on the Ford Bronco within the week. “Testing has been completed,” Mark Grueber, Ford Bronco marketing manager, told the Detroit Free Press on Tuesday. “We’re ramping up production of the new roof.”. This will be welcome news to Bronco...
CARS
Autoblog

Ford to ship some replacement Bronco hard tops, complete cars this week

Ford will begin shipping some 2021 Bronco molded-in-color hard tops to dealers this week, along with some completed vehicles, the company said Tuesday. The Detroit Free Press reports that Ford will ship replacement tops for models previously sold with the earlier, defective design along with some completed Broncos. The pace of both replacement top and completed vehicle deliveries should increase as the weeks go on.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Will Sell For Crazy Money At Auction

With Ford Bronco production delayed due to quality control issues with the roof and the semiconductor chip shortage, getting your hands on Ford's highly anticipated off-roader isn't easy right now. Unfortunately, high demand has encouraged dealers to charge extortionate markups. A few months ago, one dealer in California was selling...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

One In Four Ford Bronco Buyers Are Going For A Manual Gearbox

The Ford Bronco has had its fair share of issues in its rollout, but there’s at least one good piece of news: Ford Authority reports that despite the manual transmission’s waning popularity, one in every four Bronco buyers has opted for one. Although we see things like this on other...
CARS
thedrive

Ford’s ‘Satisfaction’ Fund Could Buy Bronco Customers Booze

The automaker is eager to make amends for the ongoing delays to Bronco deliveries. The new Ford Bronco has had a rough and tumble first year on the market. Despite launching to great fanfare, production issues have hamstrung the off-roader and customers have been kept waiting for months on end. Rather then expecting them to suck it up, Ford is doing what it can to relieve the pain. The automaker has set up a "satisfaction" fund for dealers to personally make things right with their customers, reports the Detroit Free Press.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Ford Bronco Might Head To Europe

While the Ford Bronco has already been announced for areas outside the U.S. – including the Middle East – FoMoCo has had some trouble producing enough units of its reborn SUV to meet demand thus far. The automaker recently stopped taking reservations for the 2021 Ford Bronco due to hardtop and other supply constraints and pushed all non-scheduled hardtop orders to the 2022 model year. Ford has started a new customer satisfaction plan for customers affected by hardtop quality issues and delays as well. However, that won’t stop the automaker from thinking about launching the Bronco in other places, including Europe, according to a new report from Auto Express.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy