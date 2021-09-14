CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, OH

Franklin County commissioners allocate $5 million in federal COVID relief funds for nonprofits

Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFranklin County commissioners approved on Tuesday the allocation of $5 million for grants to help area nonprofit groups weather the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic. Up to $50,000 will be available for nonprofits serving residents in qualified census tracts meeting lower household income requirements — those hit hardest by the pandemic. Up to $25,000 grants will be available to nonprofits helping residents in other areas.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

2nd dose of J&J COVID-19 vaccine results in stronger protection, company says

A second dose of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine given two months after the first leads to stronger protection, according to the company. The new data, announced in a press release, adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that booster shots could enhance vaccine protection against breakthrough infections -- though experts agree all three vaccines are still doing their job to protect against more serious illness.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Society
Franklin County, OH
Health
Franklin County, OH
Government
Franklin County, OH
Coronavirus
Franklin County, OH
Society
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
CNN

Canada is back where it started after a bitter pandemic election

(CNN) — Justin Trudeau just effectively proved you can win and lose an election at the same time. The Canadian Prime Minister called Monday's snap parliamentary vote in the belief that voters would reward him with a majority after getting a handle on the pandemic. But while securing a third consecutive term, his Liberals appear to have fallen short of the goal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Crawley

Comments / 0

Community Policy