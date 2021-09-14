Franklin County commissioners allocate $5 million in federal COVID relief funds for nonprofits
Franklin County commissioners approved on Tuesday the allocation of $5 million for grants to help area nonprofit groups weather the economic impacts of the ongoing pandemic. Up to $50,000 will be available for nonprofits serving residents in qualified census tracts meeting lower household income requirements — those hit hardest by the pandemic. Up to $25,000 grants will be available to nonprofits helping residents in other areas.www.dispatch.com
