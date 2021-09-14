CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Ratings For Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 19 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Microsoft. The company has an average price target of $330.63 with a high of $411.00 and a low of $305.00.

