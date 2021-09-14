Senate Republican grills Antony Blinken as to who can 'press the button' and stop Biden from speaking

When given the opportunity, Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) — ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee — only asks the hard-hitting questions. As a perfect example, Risch began Tuesday proceedings for a hearing on Afghanistan by fervently asking who has the power to cut off President Biden's mic and therefore censor him while he's speaking. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was fielding Risch's questions, denied the accusation multiple times (with a somewhat-amused expression on his face).