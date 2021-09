My Hero Academia has shared the first look at Tomura Shigaraki's new design for the anime! The fifth season of the series will be nearing its end soon, and that also means that it is nearing the end of the fan favorite My Villain Academia arc. While fans are anxious to see how Tomura Shigaraki and the other members of the League of Villains fare in the battle against the Meta Liberation Army, the tide has begun to turn as each of them has begun to grow in their own special ways as they have pushed their quirks to the limits.

