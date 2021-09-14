‘The Dropout’: Hulu Limited Series Rounds Out Recurring Cast With LisaGay Hamilton, Michaela Watkins, More

(L-R) LisaGay Hamilton, Michaela Watkins, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Kevin Sussman and Shaun Brown Disney

LisaGay Hamilton (To Kill a Mockingbird), Michaela Watkins (Werewolves Within), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory), Sam Straley (Hala) and Shaun J. Brown are set for recurring roles opposite Amanda Seyfried in The Dropout, Hulu’s limited series about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. The series hails from Liz Meriwether, Searchlight Television and Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television.

Created and executive produced by Meriwether, who also serves as showrunner, The Dropout is based on the ABC News/ABC Radio podcast. Holmes (Seyfried), the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos, was lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation. Once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger. Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. The story of Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

Hamilton will play Judith Baker, Senior Editor as The Wall Street Journal.

Watkins will portray Linda Tanner, the in-house lawyer at Theranos.

Moss-Bachrach is John Carreyrou, award-winning journalist at The Wall Street Journal. He writes the article that helps reveal the truth behind Elizabeth Holmes and the inner workings of Theranos.

Sussman is Mark Roessler, scientist in charge of labs at Theranos.

Straley portrays Christian Holmes, Elizabeth’s younger brother who works at Theranos.

Brown plays Daniel Young, a scientist who oversees the Theranos engineers.

Hamilton can next be seen in Adam McKay’s Untitled Lakers Project for HBO as well as The Lincoln Lawyer for Netflix. Most recently Hamilton starred on Aaron Sorkin and Scott Rudin’s To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway opposite Ed Harris. Hamilton is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Greenlight Management.

Watkins will next be seen opposite Owen Wilson in the feature Paint. Most recently Watkins was seen in the critically acclaimed IFC comedy horror feature Werewolves Within opposite Sam Richardson and Milana Vayntrub. Other recent credits include TBS’ Search Party, The Way Back opposite Ben Affleck, and CBS’ The Unicorn. Watkins is repped by Haven Entertainment, UTA and Patti Felker.

Moss-Bachrach is a series regular in the FX pilot The Bear. He previously starred in AMC’s NOS4A2, Marvel/Netflix’s The Punisher, HBO’s Girls, and CBS All Access Interrogation among others. He’s repped by UTA, manager Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment and attorneys Peikoff Mahan.

Sussman was a series regular on CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory. Additional credits include ABC’s Ugly Betty, Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer, Showtime’s Weeds and the films See, Hitch, and Made of Honor, among others. Sussman is repped by Door 24 Entertainment and A3 Artists Agency.

Straley will soon be seen as the lead in Paul Feig’s upcoming Fox comedy series, Welcome To Flatch. He also had a supporting role in the 2019 Sundance feature Hala and in the independent feature Once Upon A River. His recent TV credits include a large guest star role on NBC’s Chicago PD. Straley is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Gray Talent Group and Derek Kroeger at Myman Greenspan.

Brown will be seen recurring in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series Monster. Most recently he can be seen on season 2 of Dave. His previous credits include the recurring role of Hatchet in Hulu’s Future Man and as one of the ensemble leads in CBS’ The Great Indoors, anong others. He’s repped by Steve Miller, Neville King and Josiah Akinyale at Innovate, Bonnie Liedtke at Authentic and Granderson Des Rochers.