‘Celebrity Autobiography’ Creator Eugene Pack Signs With CAA

By Greg Evans
 7 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Eugene Pack , creator of the live stage comedy show Celebrity Autobiography and writer-director of The Pack Podcast, has signed with CAA .

Celebrity Autobiography , which played a limited engagement on Broadway in 2018, features celebrities on stage performing the memoirs of other celebrities. The show tours the United States and abroad, and in addition to Broadway has played London’s West End, Australia’s Sydney Opera House, and the Edinburgh Festival.

Pack also writes and directs The Pack Podcast, an ongoing collection of his original short comedies with casts including Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Eva Marie Saint, Marisa Tomei, and Martin Short.

Pack’s play Stan the Man was workshopped at the Guild Hall in East Hampton, New York, with Alec Baldwin, Blair Underwood, and Rob Morrow.

Pack was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Writing for Variety, Comedy or Music for the special America: A Tribute To Heroes , which won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Special. He is the creator and executive producer of CMT’s longest running series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team , which is now beginning its 16th season, and has written and performed his one-man comedy shows Something Flexible With Meaning and Undisputed: My Night With The Queen of Soul.

Pack’s full-length works include Sharpies, Night With Oscar, and The Poets of Amityville . He also collaborated with Motown founder Berry Gordy on the autobiographical musical To Be Loved .

IN THIS ARTICLE
