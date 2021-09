The outcome in Afghanistan should come as no surprise to anyone. The die was cast by Republican President George Bush when he rushed to avenge US honor following the attack on “the homeland” on Sept. 11, 2001. It followed the same tired logic that so many US foreign policy misadventures have followed since the ominous declaration of the threat of communism following World War 2. After communism then came the war on drugs and now terrorism. What bogus & catastrophic war will be waged next?! All of the responses or initiatives have resulted in the same disastrous outcomes: a horrific loss of life, time & resources. One wrongheaded action begets another, begets another so on and so forth.

