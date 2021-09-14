Emily Mae Smith – 83

Emily Mae Smith, age 83, of Baxley passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Appling Healthcare. Miss Smith was born on November 11, 1937 in Offerman, Pierce County, Georgia. She was the seventh and last child of Alfred Goodrich Smith and Nora Cason Smith. She lived most of her life in Baxley, later moving with her sister Mary to Bremen, GA, where she attended Waco Baptist Church. She then moved back to Baxley and was a resident of the Pavilion until her death.