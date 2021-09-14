Shuttered by the pandemic, Edaville’s ‘Festival of Lights’ is back for 2021

Edaville Family Theme Park (Photo: Edaville Family Theme Park)

CARVER, Mass. — Some great news for local families. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver has announced plans to open for the first time since last year when the pandemic closed its gates.

The park’s popular “Christmas Festival of Lights” will return on Saturday, November 13th. Edaville will then operate on a Thursday through Sunday schedule.

Reservations will be required, and visitors will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. The park says it will not allow any outside food and that it is still finalizing some of its reopening plans.

Edaville also says any tickets purchased in 2020 will have them honored this year.

